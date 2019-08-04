Perhaps it’s because “Happy Anniversary Baby” has echoed through my head since the Little River Band concert (great show, Montrose Community Foundation!), or maybe because Debbie’s and my wedding anniversary is in August. Anyway, anniversaries have been on my mind. Accordingly, my introductory column in this paper was in July 2014, and this begins year six.
Thanks, Montrose Daily Press for the opportunity to inform your readership about Community Options, and to both inform and opine about issues that impact people with intellectual disabilities.
Thanks also to all of you who have been following this column over the past five years. Initially I was skeptical about how many people would actually read this stuff, and it has been surprising, encouraging, and humbling how many folks have reached out to say how much they look forward to and have been informed and/or challenged by these writings.
Over the course of those 60 columns, we have acknowledged many celebrations and anniversaries: President Bush 41 signing the Americans with Disabilities Act in July 1990, and President Bush 43 signing the amended version in September 2008; World Down Syndrome Day every March 21st; National Direct Support Professionals Week every September; and Alliance Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day at the State Capitol every February.
These columns have chronicled the wide array of services and supports we provide to over 500 area citizens with disabilities; our participation in the growth of the CMU-Montrose campus; the purchase and development of our facilities on North Park Avenue and the Second Impressions Consignment Store; our importance in the local economy as Montrose County’s eighth-largest employer; the elimination of some waiting lists for services; our on-going sponsorship of Mountainfilm; and our trials and tribulations with Medicaid cuts, stagnant rates, and increases in health insurance costs and the state’s minimum wage.
I have opined that the term “people with disabilities” seems to indicate that there are people without disabilities. Although there are things everyone is “unable” to do and how since we expend so much time and energy defining one another by our differences, maybe we should consider a new holiday called “Other’s Day.” We have also explored the importance of “people first” language, person-centered thinking, the elimination of the “R-word,” and the interplay between independence and interdependence.
Hopefully these columns have been informative and illustrative of both the successes and challenges of our agency and the people we support, and have underscored the need for the services we provide; thanked those who have partnered with us on this journey and challenged us all to create a future in which people with intellectual disabilities are more fully valued and included in their communities. Thanks for your interest, and happy anniversary.
Tom Turner is executive director of Community Options Inc. in Montrose.
