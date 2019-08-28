Good morning, Montrose!
••••••
Friday Night Lights……Finally, some football — the best kind — our local high schools. Montrose and Olathe suit up Friday night. Olathe opens their 2019 season on the road at Coal Ridge. Montrose will host Grand Junction Central. 7 p.m. Too, the season kickoffs mean high school bands, catching up with friends and neighbors before the game, the rhythm of a new school year renewed……Best With a Spoon……Certainly, the MHS Boosters have their Bill of Fare for Friday Night Eats, but if there’s ever room on the menu, ol’ Buster here would recommend a Frito Pie. To wit:
• A bag of Fritos, opened, homemade chili poured into the bag. (The “original” chips, not the “Scoops” or any of those flavored varieties.) Topped with shredded cheddar cheese, chopped raw onion, jalapeno slices. Maybe a dollop of sour cream, optional. The delicacy is also called, in some premises, a “walking taco.”
Good luck, Indians, Pirates!
••••••
Nostalgia, the Coin of the Realm……This weekend is the 50th anniversary of the Texas International Pop Festival. Most haven’t heard much about it. No movies or documentaries. It was in Lewisville, Texas, Labor Day Weekend, 1969. More redneck than hippies, more beer drinkers than whacky tobacky. The nose counters said 100,000 attended over the three days. Somewhere, in the garage, in a box, there are some ticket stubs. I think. Along with all the others of an irresolute youth.
It was the weekend before my senior year in high school. A pal of mine and I set off to Lewisville via I-20 with a cooler of underage Budweiser and a sack of sandwiches my mother had made. We looked like the whitest people there, with the shortest hair and the most un-hippest clothing. If anyone swam naked, we missed it. It’s not that we didn’t earnestly look. What it was, was the hottest place on earth that weekend.
Some of the Woodstock acts performed there: Sly, Janis, Santana, Ten Years After. Too, it was a strange lineup. Jazz flutist Herbie Mann followed Led Zeppelin on stage. I mean, what goober was in charge of scheduling? Jazz flute after heavy metal? Jimi Hendrix closed the show in Woodstock; Tony Joe White in Lewisville.
I read that while Michael Lang, the Woodstock promoter of 50 years ago, couldn’t pull off a 50th reunion a few weeks ago because of financial and permitting difficulties. However, there is indeed a 50th reunion show in Lewisville, now part of metro Dallas, this weekend, featuring Chicago and Grand Funk Railroad, two of the big acts that performed in 1969, along with ZZ Top and others……. Joni Mitchell didn’t write a song about Lewisville, and “The Lewisville Generation” just doesn’t have the same ring to it, the same kind of charm as Woodstock. No movie was made; CNN or PBS didn’t come calling generations later. Still, the memories, rich……I See By The Paper……Kure Beach, N.C town councilors have banned thongs from public beaches. Said the mayor: “we’re going to keep it as close to Mayberry as we can, with a beach.” He was referring to the popular television series which starred Andy Griffith and was based loosely on his hometown of Mount Airy, NC. But another resident had a sharper observation of the thong-banning decree: “for some of the people who visit the beach here, the thongs would likely disappear into an ocean of flesh and the town enforcement officers wouldn’t be able to distinguish between swimwear and no swimwear.”
••••••
Twins-A-Plenty at MMH……Dylan & Rhys Vigil born Aug. 22 to Stephanie & Tim Vigil, joining proud sisters Brynn and Gwyneth; two days later, Gabriella & Geovoni Franco joined big brother Jayden and parents Shayla and Joe Franco. Hello, world!
••••••
Controlled Burn Alert!......One of Life’s Good Guys celebrates another trip around the sun, Paul Zaenger. (Shhhh! It’s one of those “milestones.”) He’s been the longtime top ranger at “our” Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park just outside of town and has been active in our community, serving on the board of directors of the Montrose Historical Society and during the county’s centennial, giving guided tours through the East Portal of the Gunnison Tunnel. Before relocating with Nancy and family to Montrose, Paul had postings at Mount Rushmore, Glen Canyon and Death Valley. He has written for the Writers on the Range syndicate out of Paonia and has a regular column in the MDP. Years ago, Paul authored a magazine, “The Black Canyon of the Gunnison — The Story Behind the Scenery.” In his dedicatory remarks in the magazine, Paul wrote: “This book is dedicated to all who find Nature not an adversary to conquer and destroy, but a storehouse of infinite knowledge and experience, linking man to all things past and present. They know conserving the natural environment is essential to our future well-being.”
Apt then, increasingly so today.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
