There’s a stain on our community.
It comes in the form of a dispute between Dave Bowman, the former mayor and head man of the Montrose Summer Music Series, and Janece Culver, the owner of Divot’s restaurant at Black Canyon Golf Course, which served as the alcohol vendor for the 2019 concert series.
By now, you’ve probably read about it. If you haven’t, the conflict derives from how money was divided for beer sales. For every beer poured, Bowman’s music series got a dollar. At $5 per beer refill, the Montrose Summer Music Series earned a fifth of those dollars, as well as the price of the reusable cup you need to get the beer — another buck.
Come to find out, that arrangement violated Colorado liquor laws. Bowman says he didn’t realize the arrangement was illegal — he had the same sort of deal with previous vendors — and Culver says she didn’t realize it was illegal either.
It could have been easily avoided if Bowman asked Divot’s to pay a flat sponsorship fee (instead of a share of the earnings) to serve as the official vendor.
Culver told me last week she felt intimidated — like she didn’t have a choice of whether to split her earnings. She said Bowman didn’t present himself as the mayor when making the deal but that she was still keenly aware of his Montrose City Council status.
This week, council finally broke its silence after public outcry. Council is right that this was a private matter. Bowman was acting not as the mayor but as the leader of a successful concert series. But it’s hard to look past the fact that he was still mayor.
The truth is none of us know how these conversations between Bowman and Divot’s went. We weren’t there. All we can go on is what we do know.
We do know that on a number of occasions Bowman liked to promote the Montrose Summer Music Series from his seat on council — even while he served as mayor. It was common to hear something along the lines of “Come on down to the Montrose Summer Music Series.”
So it wasn’t a secret that Bowman, the leader of the series, who earns a small salary from organizing the events every year, used his platform to promote the shows. So it shouldn’t be a surprise to Bowman that someone might interpret that his two positions are intertwined. They aren’t, besides the fact that the concerts are held on the city golf course, but sometimes perception is reality. “...He’s the mayor (at the time), he’s part of the city and I’m in a city facility,” Culver told the Daily Press in May.
Given, the liquor law violation was not likely intentional, but the onus is on Bowman to prove his ignorance. And, even if he was ignorant of the law, it’s not much of an excuse when the Montrose City Council also serves as the Montrose liquor license executor.
And when given the opportunity to take the blame, Bowman did admit what they did was wrong but threw most of the blame on Culver — a private citizen.
Bowman told the Daily Press in May that “it’s illegal for someone with a liquor license to make an agreement with an outside party to give them a percentage of sales. ... With their liquor license, they agreed to something that was outside of their liquor license.”
Given the opportunity to apologize and make good, Bowman fueled the fire. Culver, who already felt she was pressured into a deal, was blamed for making the deal.
Whether Bowman was acting as mayor or not when he did his dealings with Culver is unimportant. The fact that he was mayor, and that he’s failed to recognize most of the blame lies with the Montrose Summer Music Series, is enough reason to give one pause.
That the whole situation has snowballed — and doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon — is reason enough to say that Bowman should resign.
It’s not likely anyone was malicious in the deal, and Bowman isn’t a bad city council member. He’s contributed to a number of worthy projects. And, often, Bowman is the only one to dissent from majority opinion — that’s admirable.
But he made a mistake. Perception is that he was malicious. Perception is that he did intimidate Culver.
As long as there’s that perception, Bowman’s credibility is tainted. And that perception is bringing strife to the community. The only way to scrub that stain out is for the council member involved to part ways with the council.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor. He can be reached at justint@montrosepress.com or by phone at 970-252-7035.
