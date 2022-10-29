I had the honor and privilege of representing Montrose County in what is now House District 58 twice: first directly as state representative in that district, and again when I was elected as Colorado lieutenant governor.

In both instances (and when I served as state senator, but not in a district that included the counties now in the 58th) I saw that the most effective legislators were not those who talked tough when campaigning back home (“I’ll Stop Denver from Stealing our Water”), but rather those who built coalitions across the aisle, coalitions of urban and rural, and Democrat and Republican. Coalitions that would actually accomplish something, particularly when it came to trans-mountain diversion of Western Slope water.



