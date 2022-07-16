On a Tuesday night in March 1900, in the Odd Fellows hall situated above the J. J. Mayers Mercantile building in Ouray, 63 members of the Odd Fellows were holding a meeting that ran well into the night. At about 11 p.m., John Prosser, a member of the order, left the hall in search of a pitcher of water.
Glancing down the stairwell, which was the only way leading up to and out of the second floor, he noticed a bright blaze beneath the stairs. He rushed down the stairs and found a large number of boxes pushed under the steps, all ablaze. Next to them were a number of gunny sacks all soaked with coal oil.
Prosser threw the sacks into the street and extinguished the burning boxes.
Had the stairwell caught fire, no doubt a panic would have ensued. The only way out was through second floor windows, and it was speculated that many would have been injured and possibly killed.
Prosser informed the men upstairs, and an investigation immediately commenced.
By midnight, a group of members of the lodge made their way into Tom Sloan’s saloon on lower Third street. A number of men were in the saloon, including Paddy Gannon.
Gannon, who was currently serving an elected term as constable, stuck out like a sore thumb. His clothes were covered with coal oil, and he was as nervous as a long-tail cat in a rocking chair factory.
Someone sent for Marshal Kirk, and in the meantime Gannon left the saloon.
He was followed up Third street, and after noticing that he was being followed, slipped into Goddard’s saloon and made a break for the upstairs.
The men from the lodge searched the upstairs, but couldn’t find Gannon anywhere. They figured he must have jumped from an upstairs landing and made his escape through the alley from the back of the saloon.
Inside Goddard’s, the men found an oil can which, it was determined, Gannon had left there earlier in the evening. The can was two-thirds full.
Now full of suspicion, the men and the marshal proceeded to Gannon’s house. On that moonlit night, they spotted Gannon sitting on the back steps of his house. When he noticed the group approaching he ran into the house and locked the door.
The men tried to enter, but Mrs. Gannon warned them from inside that they had better look out because Paddy had a gun. Undaunted, the men forced their way in only to discover Paddy in the middle of changing his clothes. He didn’t resist, and was taken to the city jail, denying his guilt the entire time.
The prosecution was left to wonder, if Gannon did set the fire, and surely he must have, what were his motivations?
First, they assumed he was just plain insane.
Second, he might have had ill feelings toward the Mayer Mercantile company.
And third, as was thought to be the most reasonable explanation, during the past 12 months he had campaigned the city council that it needed to create a night merchant policeman position, and that he should be appointed as such.
Time after time he had been turned down.
It was speculated that he started the fire to prove the position needed to be created.
Paddy was known as a hard drinker at times, and had recently resumed the practice after being dry for months.
Two months later, Paddy came to trial. The newspaper account read as such:
“Jury Disagreed – The jury in the Paddy Gannon case, after being out ten hours failed to agree and was discharged. Gannon was released on a $500 bond. It is reported that the jury stood nine for acquittal and three for conviction. Gannon is accused of setting fire to the Odd Fellows’ hall on the night of March 13.”
It didn’t take long for Gannon to get the heck out of Dodge, so to speak. One week later it was reported that he and his wife left Ouray for Snyder, Colorado, where he was to take a job in a mine.
Sources: The Ouray Herald, March 15, May 17 and 24, 1900.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.