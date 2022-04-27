Good afternoon, Montrose.
No input from oligarchs, alive or dead, in today’s notes.
••••••
Best Deal in Town……The Friends of the Montrose Regional Library is having one of its twice-a-year sales April 28 — May 1. Become a member of the Friends ($15) and get in early to check the titles before it’s open to the public. Gently used books are 50 cents to $1 so bring a bag.
The Notebook donates books and has now and then, unwittingly bought them back only to realize, while back home, under a reading light and in a comfy chair: “Hey … I’ve read this.” Ah, yes; the dotage years.
••••••
Coincidentally……What we can read or cannot read is in the news (again) these days. Banning books always benefits authors and publishers. Florida nowadays is saying math books can alter gender. (Those who worked with me will tell you I’m lousy at math.)
Saturday is National Independent Bookstore Day. I’ve been blessed with opportunities to browse the shelves of top indie booksellers. (Caution: shameless name-drop coming.) Stores like City Lights in San Francisco, Powell’s in Portland, Oregon and Argosy Book Store and Gotham Book Mart in New York. Gotham Book Mart, incidentally, has the best bookstore slogan: Wise Men Fish Here. (Out West Books, 533 Main St., Grand Junction, will have a literary party to celebrate independent bookstores from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Books, the tactile and ink-and-paper kind, enjoyed a 12% sales growth rate in 2021 over the previous year, according to the Association of American Publishers. One more fun fact: book publishers report that 76% of their sales are in the printed “platform,” the stuff made famous by folks like Gutenberg and Ben Franklin. Sales of audio books, not around for Gutenberg and Franklin, have risen 13% during the same time. Sales of e-books, once forecast to kill off print books once and for all, have declined by five percent.
“People like the smell of books, the feel of books; they like to look at them and like to hold them. They like to own them and hand them to family members,” said Maria Pallante, CEO of the AAP.
For a time, Montrose was home for two bookstores in the 300 block of east Main Street, independent, fersure.
Alice Kelly owned and operated Sagebrush Books. Now and then, she’d bring in some big hitters for readings and book signings, authors like Hampton Sides (“Ghost Soldiers,” “Blood and Thunder,” “On Desperate Ground: The Marines at The Chosen Reservoir)”. And, John Nichols, author of “The Milagro Beanfield War,” “An Elegy for September,” and “The Voice of a Butterfly.” Across the street, Charlie and Jan Peterson owned Valley Books & Coffee. Peterson 22 years ago was hired to get the Montrose County School District out of red ink, more $600 gees of deficit spending. Peterson accomplished the turnaround in two years. In the meantime, Jan ran Valley Books and Coffee, the recurring spot for “insights and observations” by a local Harvard alumni. Among them, Jay Thoe, engineer; Dr. George Voorhis, schools superintendent, and Peterson, a Harvard MBA’er.
My favorite indie bookstore is the Tattered Cover in Denver, nowadays on East Colfax and five other metro locations including the Denver International Airport. The original opened in Cherry Creek in 1971. Joyce Meskis bought the struggling store three years later. With two employees and 950 square feet, TC evolved into a literary force and First Amendment advocate. It expanded seven times during its Cherry Creek years and opened a fourth-floor coffee shop and restaurant. It became a destination for tourists. Meskis, 80, sold Tattered Cover seven years ago and it’s been resold twice since.
Meskis also challenged the banning of books by special interest groups. She was in front of the Colorado Supreme Court once, defying a search warrant to turn over lists of what her customers bought.
••••••
Quotable:
• “Many people, myself among them, feel better at the mere sight of a book.“ —Jane Smiley, American author, ‘Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Novel,’ and Pulitzer Prize winner for fiction.
• “Once you read a book you care about, some part of it is always with you,” — Louis L’Amour, American author, 1908-1988.
• “Always read something that will make you look good if you die in the middle of it,” — P.J. O’Rourke, American author-satirist-journalist, 1947-2022