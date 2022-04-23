In the early, early days of this state, the gold rush of 1859 was built on exaggeration, hope and discouragement. According to William S. Greever’s “Bonanza West,” of the 100,000 who left towns such as Omaha, Leavenworth, Atchison and Kansas City that year, perhaps 50,000 made it to the foothills of the Rockies, with 25,000 of those promptly divesting themselves of all they had except food, and returning east.
Many who left had no experience for the trek ahead, and poor planning and thin resources led to starvation and dehydration along the route.
A decade earlier, the ‘49ers bypassed any inclination to seek prosperity east of California’s gold rush.
“By 1850 there were two main routes of travel to the far west,” an article in the Steamboat Pilot, Jan. 6, 1949 explained. “Both have become famous as marking the trail of the ‘forty-niners’ and the ‘pony express.’ Nevertheless, there
was a great region which lay between these two trails and which was yet to have its gold rush, its Indian wars and its eventual settlements. This Rocky mountain region had remained practically unexplored because of greater publicity given to far western areas and also because of the unfavorable report of Major Long’s expedition (1820), which described all the intermediate country as an uninhabitable desert.”
In the time from Long’s scientific exploration to the rushes of ‘49 and ‘59, fur traders and trappers did much to dispel the notion that the vast Rocky Mountain area was a desolate desert. “These (trader) accounts showed that the land between the two great western trails – the Santa Fe and the Overland routes – was not a desert but a land ripe for development,” according to the Steamboat Pilot.
In one week in May 1859, over 850 wagon teams left Council Bluffs, Iowa for the promise of gold in the Rockies. Most wagons bore inscriptions of a personal nature, others were adorned with the phrase of the day that drove the frenzy: “Pike’s Peak or Bust.”
The typical adventurer was an immigrant, young male who knew little to nothing about mining, but wanted a change from the boredom of farming, and was drawn to the romance of the mountains and the possibility of riches.
Whether following the Kansas River route or the Platte River route, the early convergence of all travelers was in the Cherry Creek area. News of early expeditions spread like wildfire back east, including minimal success from one of the five early parties, headed by Green Russell from Georgia. Finds of gold were exaggerated exponentially by the time stories made it back east.
More and more parties were formed, and expeditions brought enough people to create small settlements.
“Auraria, on the west side of Cherry Creek, induced settlers to join their company by giving them all the lots they wanted free,” according to the Pilot. “Another group organized a company on the east side of Cherry Creek, calling the new town ‘Denver,’ after the governor of Kansas.”
Denver and Auraria became rivals for the incoming settlers, and Denver won the decision in the fall of 1859 by securing provisions direct from the east, while Auraria had to depend on goods coming from New Mexico.
In the spring of 1859, D. C. Oakes published a journal written by Green Russell, and circulated it in towns in Iowa. Entitled “Pike’s Peak Guide and Journal,” it boasted of the riches to be found in the Rockies, and gave directions to such.
“All this agitation,” the Pilot wrote, “went on in spite of the fact that gold had not yet been found in any paying quantities.”
Upon arrival in Denver, travelers became discouraged quickly. Placer miners along the South Platte were taking in only about a quarter of their expenses, and to date only meager discoveries had been made by parties exploring the mountains.
“They grew bitterly angry and circulated such rhymes as
‘Hang Byers and D. C. Oakes
For starting this damned Pike’s Peak Hoax.’”
The first reference was to William Byers who founded the Rocky Mountain News in April 1859. Byers, like Oakes, was an early booster. He was known to keep a loaded firearm in his office for the perceived and once-handy need to fight off an angry mob.
Disillusioned men returned east, selling their wagons and tools at a tenth of the cost, or leaving them strewn along the trail.
Within a year, important discoveries were being made in many areas of the mountains. The rush of 1860 brought as many people as had arrived the year before, but they were a more determined group. The find at Leadville, for instance, was not only substantial but by the end of that summer, 10,000 people swarmed the six-mile gulch full of riches.
In a little over a year, Colorado was transformed.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.