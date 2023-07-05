Good day, Montrose.
Homecoming……Concert number two of the 2023 Montrose Summer Music Series will feature two natives who have worked hard, toured relentlessly, and have become successful, A.J. Fullerton and Eric Stucky. They live in Nashville nowadays and both will appear with a full band Friday, July 7, at the Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park. There will be food trucks, transportation to and from the venue by All Points Transit, and quite likely, a great summer evening. Gates open 5 p.m., music at 6.
• Fox Theater Presents the indie film offering for July, “Showing Up,” starring Michelle Williams. In the comedy-drama, she is a sculptor who, while preparing for a big new show, experiences the routines of family and friends. The movie website Rotten Tomatoes gives it an 88% rating (100) and writes, “a deceptively simple drama about the artist’s life.”
Nobody Asked Me, But…CNN, Fox, MSNBC and the others should lose the “town hall” format for presidential candidates. They’re as phony as a jar of Bacos, offering little in furthering the discussion of each candidacy. Moderators pose obvious questions, the audience is hopeful for Delphic-like replies. Instead, a crafted deflection follows. Town halls have devolved into theater with partisans in the audience providing hoots, hollers, and huzzahs.
Instead, have a debate. A real debate. Debate reveals the potential of persuasion which is a core element of politics. Say three to four candidates with a moderator staying out of the way. There would be opening statements, cross examinations by the candidates and a closing summation. (Buckley School format.) If there are more than four candidates, schedule multiple debates covering a couple of weeks. The first scheduled debate is awarded to the highest polling, most-money-raised candidacies.
So Many Books…..Summer reading and a few recommendations, to wit:
• “A Fever in the Heartland – The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them,” by Timothy Egan. It was the Jazz Age-Roaring Twenties and a charismatic con man, D.C. Stephenson, took over the Indiana KKK and in short order, became the Grand Dragon. Klan chapters throughout the U.S. grew and thrived, including Denver’s. Stephenson’s grift was about hate and fear that involved mostly immigrants and minorities. Judges, legislators on both the state and national level, were Klan members along with everyday citizens. Stephenson even considered a run for the presidency. One determined woman, Marge Oberholtzer, took Stephenson down with a deathbed confession and the KKK was never a national power again.
• “The Wager – A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” by David Grann. “The Wager” was a slapdash, patched together warship in the British Navy when in 1742, she was assigned a secret mission to track down a Spanish galleon filled with gold. Shipwrecked on a desolate island near the Patagonia region of Chile, the crew mutinied. Then there was murder among the men before they set off in two groups, both remarkably making it back to England and feted initially as heroes. However, the courts martial of the officers and men determined two completely different stories of survival.
• If anyone can find humor, irony and satire from a deadly, unfunny global pandemic, it’s Christopher Buckley, author of “Make Russia Great Again” and “Thank You for Smoking.” The story is about a locked down, middle-aged screenwriter composing an absurd kidnap plot involving Hitler and FDR for the big screen. He’s with his second wife, Peaches, to whom he’s explained time and again the origins of mayonnaise. He eats a lot of fast-food from Hippo King and believes the local election for coroner involves Russian intelligence. He thinks he has COVID, his wife thinks he’s losing his mind. It’s pretty much 270 pages of giggling. Maybe a chortle or two.
Headline Writers Struggling with Math……“With California Invasive Weeds Awareness Week just around the corner (July 17-23), there are two words every Californian should know: yellow star thistle.”
--San Francisco Chronicle