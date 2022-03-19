OPINION: Funny math at local GOP caucus

After recently attending the local GOP caucus and county assembly, I began to wonder about what type of the math used by the local party to allocate delegates that would go forward from the caucus to assembly.
I became suspicious because several precincts I was familiar with seemed to have less delegates allocated than other precincts, even though I know they had quite a few registered Republicans. So, I secured voter registrations for each precinct and started doing the simple math.
In normal years the number of delegates are allocated by turnout from the last election, however this year that was not possible because of the redistricting that changed the lines and number of precincts in the county. In accordance with state statutes, delegates should be allocated according to the number of Republicans in each precinct when there has been redistricting.
Well, after recording the number of Republicans by precinct and recording the total number of registered Republicans in Montrose County and doing simple proration, I discovered that only three precincts out of 21 were allocated the correct number of delegates to go forward to county assembly.
The results were as follows: Precinct 1(West End) was shorted five delegates, Precinct 5 was shorted four delegates, Precinct 6 was shorted three delegates, Precincts 4 and 10 were shorted two delegates each, Precincts 2,8,9,11,15, and 16 were shorted one delegate each, Precincts 3,7, and 13 had the correct number of delegates, Precincts 14, 17, 20, and 21 had one extra delegate each, Precinct 12 had two extra delegates, Precinct 18 had 3 extra delegates, and Precinct 19 had four extra delegates each.
To further add to this situation, Vice Chairman Scott Riba stated the Central Committee authorized a total of 200 delegates to go forward to assembly, now there are 15 at-large delegates authorized by local bylaws. Well, guess how many they allocated to the 21 precincts: 176. That means that the Executive Committee left out nine delegates that they authorized.
I would have been glad to share my findings with the local party, but somehow, I doubt they would be interested since recently they have a habit of throwing people out of the Central Committee with whom they don’t agree.
The scary thing about these errors is that members of the Central Committee have not seen a written treasurers’ report since August, when the current gang changed the bylaws and demanded written or verbal treasurers’ reports. No bank statements have been provided, either. Anyone remember Enron?
One must wonder if this “common core” math was part of some grand scheme or was it done by pure ignorance, either way it is not a way to run a fair election.
There has been much heated discussion about voting machines stealing elections, perhaps it is not the voting machine, as was proven in a recent election audit, conducted by our very competent Clerk and Recorder, Tressa Guynes. Maybe the party officials are the ones putting their thumb on the scales and influencing who can and cannot be a delegate to the assembly, which also affects who gets on the ballot. People wonder why Don Coram chose to petition onto the ballot rather than go to assembly?
You may say “Why does this matter?” Well, those delegates that go to county assembly decide who will be on the local ballot in June and are eligible to go forward to the state, House District 58 and Congressional District 3 conventions. At those conventions it is also decided who will be on your ballot come June.
With math like this, I am glad this was just for a local caucus meeting. Had it been a mission to Mars, they would have ended up on Uranus!
Joe Carabetta is a past vice chair of the Montrose County Republican Party.