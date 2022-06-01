Good day, Montrose.
Nobody Asked Me, But……Mail ballots go out next week for the June 28 primary election. Most of the hubbub is about the 3rd Congressional District race, with Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt and her challenger, state Sen. Don Coram of Montrose. Whoever wins the Republican primary is a safe bet for Congress. (Quick now, name the Democratic Party candidates.)
Fewer than 40% of registered voters turn out in the midterms and typically prefer voting against someone (or something) rather than for someone. Unaffiliated voters, the Big Middle, are more than 40% of the electorate in the district. They are not heard from a whole lot during the sturm-and-drang of campaigning, but rather dissected in the autopsy afterwards.
Boebert’s grievance bunkum has devolved into tediousness, predictably warming-up audiences for bigger names. Last Friday, she was on the undercard for the Harriet Hageman rally in Casper, Wyoming, sharing the bill with grand jury indicted Tina Peters, Mesa County’s clerk. Hageman is trying to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney. A sampling. “When the Biden regime announced they were going to distribute crack pipes, I introduced legislation – and tweets – to make sure that never happened!”
She upset incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton two years ago, her campaign painting him as out of touch, not around. That’s the irony, given her penchant for cameras, microphones and routinely frequent out-of-state travel. Tipton served five terms in Congress and supported legislation over manipulation.
U.S. elections, for the most part, have always been dreadful. President John Adams’ campaign said if his vice-president Thomas Jefferson was elected, “female chastity would be violated. Murder and robbery would be taught, the country soaked in blood.” (Just imagine. A president vehemently turning against his vice-president to stay in power.) President Reagan’s campaign called out his opponent, Sen. Walter Mondale during a fuel crisis in 1984: “imagine paying $2.27 for a gallon.” (Yes, imagine.)
Long Story Short……One race stands out from 40 years of publishing community newspapers — Jim Kolbe versus Jim McNulty, the “Gentleman Jims” of the then 5th Congressional District of Arizona. Because of a population spike from the 1980 census, a new district was created for southeastern Arizona. Both knew the other from their time together in the Arizona legislature.
McNulty, a Democrat, was a Tucson lawyer with deep connections to Bisbee, Arizona, where he had an office. He ran for the new census-designated seat in 1982 and defeated Republican Kolbe by more than 1,600 votes. Two years later, the results were reversed. Kolbe won big, by 6,000 votes, riding along with the 1984 Reagan landslide.
I was publisher of the Sierra Vista Herald-Bisbee Daily Review in those days and for two years, the newspapers also leased the local cable channel – KCCT TV, Channel Two, The Herald Channel. (It was a mouthful, alas.) We “cherry picked” pre-internet programming from our CBS-affiliated Tucson partner KOLD. Much of our local programming was hokey – classified ads with background music, high school football games and community events. Car dealers and furniture peddlers bought the TV advertising which was sold as a print-broadcast “package.” (Likely the first time I ever used, forgive me, the term “synergy.”) The channel wasn’t a ratings monster, but we did have 30 minutes of live, studio news five evenings a week at 6:30 p.m., replayed three hours later before reruns of “Mister Ed” and “Dr. Ruth” programming. The local audience did in fact grow.
One success was getting McNulty and Kolbe, “the Jims,” to agree to a live debate at the station’s modest studio in Sierra Vista. There were two debates and mercifully, at 30 minutes in length, weren’t overcooked with famous media folk asking the questions.
What was newsworthy — and memorable — was that at the close of the first debate, when asked, both candidates agreed to no negative advertising in media or while they campaigned. They shook hands on the deal. On live TV!
Here’s the nut: they kept their word. Not spurious allegations of either while on the stump, no dark-themed television, radio, or newspaper advertising. Most of the issues were framed around jobs, economic expansion, better transportation options and Fort Huachuca, home of the Army Signal Corps and Arizona’s largest employer.
After his 1984 loss to Kolbe, McNulty returned to his law practice until retirement in 2000. He died in 2009. Kolbe served 10 terms in the House and is often recognized for being the first (or second, depending on research) openly gay man to serve in Congress, coming out in 1996 after his support of the Marriage Defense Act. He was also the first gay to address the Republican National Convention in 2000. Kolbe was known, too, for his support of free market trade, the military, and generally recognized as an effective and respected legislator. Kolbe, now 79 and an unaffiliated voter, has focused recent efforts towards reforms of Congress.
Music Alert……Vanessa Collier makes an encore appearance Friday evening at the first Montrose Summer Music Series concert at Cerise Park. She is terrific, ask the crowd from last August. Two hours of funk, R&B, soul. Collier was named the 2022 “Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year’”by the Blues Music Awards.
The group Crazy Like a Fox will open at 6 p.m., gates open at 5. Check the MSMS Facebook page for shuttle and parking info.