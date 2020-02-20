Get your cows off my land
Couple of Things By Michael Cox
The latest “lets get cows off public land” gambit is now being played out in the halls of Congress. House Bill 5737 (Voluntary Grazing Permit Retirement Act) was introduced at the end of January.
The bill simply requires federal land management agencies to permanently end livestock grazing on any allotments where the current permittee has accepted a payout in exchange for relinquishment of their grazing permit. How utterly transparent. The language and the intent gives the likes of the BLM and the Forest Service the ability to change the management plan for virtually any given allotment or block of allotments, based on some selling the permit back. Under what circumstances would a permit holder accept a payment for giving up his grazing rights and stopping all grazing on that land? One that comes to mind is the purchase of a ranch by an anti-grazing organization.
Under the bill submitted by Rep. Adam Smith, Democrat of Washington State, once the ranch is sold and the new owner becomes the permit holder, they could then surrender the permits to the feds and stop cows from grazing on the land forever. The entity could even sell the ranch again, but cows are gone forever. Not only that, the anti-grazing owner recovers part of the investment by selling the taxpayers the permit.
It is no secret that many large ranches and other lands have been bought with this specific strategy in mind. However, a public lands allotment left unused could end up allotted to someone else without such a law as HB 5737 in place. The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) and Public Lands Council (PLC) pounced on the land grab immediately. What it essentially does is remove cattle grazing as the important management tool it has always been. It goes in the face of multi-use land management that has produced millions of acres of grazing land as well as improved wildlife habitat, increased water management, and open recreation lands. Having cattle, in proper numbers, and grazing wildlife continue to munch on the range is sort of like mowing your yard. A mowed yard has a much healthier root system and is more sustainable. The yard becomes erosion resistant. I have seen this in range land. In a failed effort to prove grazing detrimental to range grass, the BLM did some fence-out plots around the Southwest. When they took some of us out to show off their handiwork, they pointed to the taller grass inside the enclosure. That’s when one of the “deplorable” ranchers reached through the wire and pulled up a clump of the tall grass. Then he turned around and pulled up a clump of the grazed grass. He held up the two for comparison, which showed the grazed grass with a long, complex root system. The fenced out clump has a quarter of the root system. The BLM team went quiet. The forces that want cattle and sheep off public land are working every day to accomplish their goals. The Wolf Project is a tool to that end, so is HB 5737. Email and call your congress members about HB 5737 ASAP. Sorry, I have to pile on.
“Hello Americans. This is Paul Harvey. Stand by for NEWS.”
When I was a young broadcaster I went to work at a radio station that carried the Paul Harvey news program. It was five minutes in the morning and 15 at noon — Page 1, 2 and 3. He was on 1,300 stations for almost 40 years. I loved Harvey’s story selection, his awesome writing, his stylized delivery, and his politics. I was proud to be on the air right next to him. It was Mr. Harvey’s work that immediately came to mind when I saw the story about the diminutive Michael Bloomberg’s asinine and utterly misinformed rant about how mentally challenged we farm types are. My reaction was, “where is the tape of that Harvey farmer thing.” Thank Google for YouTube. Apparently, I wasn’t the only one who made the connection to Harvey’s well known narrative called “And, God Made a Farmer.” The video and the commercial for Dodge Trucks that came from the Harvey poem has been all over social media this past week as a reaction to Bloomberg. And God Made a Farmer is iconic. I was at a national meeting of the Rural Electric Co-op Association shortly after the original speech, which came in 1978 when Harvey addressed the national convention of the Future Farmers of America. Since the co-op’s membership was pretty much made up of farmers, one of the speakers played a tape of the Harvey recitation to make a point of how important rural America was (is). I still get “that lump” when I think of 2000 people in dead silence while the legendary broadcaster’s words poured over them. Words like:
God said, "I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, milk cows, work all day in the fields, milk cows again, eat supper and then go to town and stay past midnight at a meeting of the school board." So God made a farmer.
The applause was thunderous. I am used to idiots like Bloomberg talking down to us. The guys in the ag shop (we had no girls back then) were the butt of jokes from the “town kids.” That is until they were with their parents who pulled into the yard at the strawberry patch or pear orchard to buy some fruit. And, when some of them found out we farm kids could fix anything, we would see them looking for help getting the “hot rod” running. One of the best mornings I have had lately, and I have a lot of them, was spending time with the FFA kids at the Montrose High Ag shop. Everybody was hard at it welding, grinding, pipe reaming, sketching, and best of all, learning to do things that are utterly useful. Few of them will actually become farmers, but those skills will always be with them. I learned to weld in freshman shop in 1956. I still fix and build things. Apologies to Ashley Medina, whose name got mangled in the picture caption and to Bridger Wilson who magically became “Frasier” in another caption.
