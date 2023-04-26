Colorado is at a crossroads when it comes to the overdose crisis, which is among the most deadly public health emergencies in American history. With our proximity to the Interstate 70 and Interstate 25 corridors, where fentanyl is smuggled across the country, we have the opportunity to choose a path that can set an example for the entire nation.

That is why I strongly support House Bill 23-1202, a bill that will allow Colorado cities the choice of establishing overdose prevention centers, which provide medical supervision, safe equipment, overdose-reversal medication, and referrals to addiction treatment services for people who use heroin and fentanyl. This will steer users away from our public streets, buses, and parks into controlled settings where opiate addiction can be treated like the critical public health issue it is.



