Good afternoon, Montrose.
••••••
Butter Side Up……Michelle Gottlieb, executive director of Dolphin House, revealed last week how a young man came to the door of the agency November 2021 and said thanks. He had been “horribly abused,” according to Gottlieb. If it had not been for the Dolphin House, he told her that day, he would not be alive. He was 15 in 2016 and had been a frequent runaway and accepted life on the streets. These days, Gottlieb explained to The Giving Club of Montrose, he’s a student at Colorado Mesa U., living in a dorm and working towards a degree in business. The Dolphin House is the child advocacy center for the 7th Judicial District. (Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray, San Miguel counties.)
The Dolphin House was one of the two recipients of The Giving Club’s award of money May 2 at the Bridges. The other was the San Juan Healthcare Foundation.
The club, 130-plus local women and a few who drove over from the West End, provide direct financial help for local nonprofits. The premise is simple: members donate $100 quarterly, nonprofits are required to attend and three are randomly chosen for presentation. Public speaking is an asset along with a thorough knowledge of the nonprofit’s mission.
Members vote and before anyone heads to the exits, it’s known where the money is headed. Sue Hansen and Phoebe Benziger were the emcees. As many know, there’s a resemblance and they are both mistaken for the other. Benziger told the story about how a county resident put her on the spot about a road-paving issue near his property. She was tempted to provide assurance and resolution but didn’t. Hansen is one of the county commissioners.
The May 2 meeting was overdue from COVID-cancelled meetings of last year. Besides writing checks, there was laughter and catching up as part of the evening’s dynamic.
More than $250,000 has been donated since the club was formed six years ago. Money from these meetings has been given to Girls on the Run, Community Options, the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club among others. One notable donation: the Giving Club helped fund Wi-Fi access to underserved homes so local students could keep up with schoolwork during the remote learning days of pandemic.
The Giving Club’s original and current steering committee — Benziger, Hansen, Kristy Barrett, Sarah Fishering, Julie Wolverton, Diane Brueske — were in attendance. (A similar men’s club was started in 2018 and ran for three years, donating some $50,000 to local nonprofits, according to Bob Tesch, one of the group’s leaders.)
“The mission (for presenters) is to explain what you are trying to fund, how many people it will impact and how it (the nonprofit) will measure success,” said Hansen at the outset. Some $28,000-plus was raised that evening.
“These women are committed to making a difference $100 at a time,” said Benziger. “It shows how giving the community of Montrose really is. And we like to socialize.”
••••••
Wind Beneath Our Wings……Day after day of 20 to 30 mph winds has most of us talking about it. Some report paint blown off pickup trucks and small dogs relocating to Salida and points east.
Pam Friend knows a little about windy springtime weather with her family farming here for generations and owning the Star Drive-In Theater since it opened, April 19, 1950. The Star’s big screen was blown down by a tornado on a Sunday, May 19, 1974.
“The wind was so strong it went over backwards,” said Friend Monday afternoon. She said they were up and running in just nine days, thanks to a vendor who made the new screen a priority. “We gave everyone a free movie to celebrate,” added Friend. It was “Walking Tall” with Joe Don Baker.
Last month, 55 mph winds knocked down the 70-year-old screen of the Spud Drive-In in Driggs, Idaho. It’s uncertain when this iconic community landmark, like the Star, will reopen.
“I’ve never seen so much wind for so many days in a row,” said Friend, who was in the projection room Sunday night listening to the wind howl and the movie light flicker. She noted that a replacement screen would cost more than $100,000. The Star’s original screen cost $12,000 and its replacement after the 1974 blowdown was $26 big ones. “I hope I don’t end up in Kansas like Toto.”