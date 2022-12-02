In August 1864, The Rocky Mountain News said it was suspending its usual editorials to make room for “more interesting Indian correspondence of Governor Evans.”
Evans, the second governor of the territory of Colorado, was under fire for not doing more to contain and stamp out Indian uprisings. The letters he wrote demonstrated with whom the governor was pleading for help. In introducing the letters, the RMN explained to its readers the environment in which Evans was put into in the early days of the territory:
“Nebraska papers received by mail that came in from Omaha today show full as much Indian excitement there as here. Depredations and murders have been committed almost to the river. Nearly all frontier settlements have been destroyed and scores of people killed.”
There is a palpable fear conveyed in these letters written by Gov. Evans. He had little control over the forces afforded to him by the United States for protection and, thus, had even less control over the Indian forces amassing against the pioneers in and around Colorado Territory.
This is part one of these letters. Part two will follow next week.
April 10, 1863 - To William Dole, commander of Indian Affairs, Washington, D.C, from Gov. Evans:
“Dear Sir: Major John Loree, U. S. Indian Agent for the Indians of the Upper Platte River has just called upon me, in reference to threatened hostilities, by the Arapahoe and Cheyenne Indians, under his Agency, on account of their being neglected, and misunderstanding the treaty of the Upper Arkansas, of 1861...I have taken the responsibility of directing him, to carry this to you in person, with explanations as to the dangers now pending. Unless this difficulty is at once adjusted, we are liable to have a bloody Indian war upon our hands. I beseech you, in the name of humanity, and of our dearest interests, to give us authority to avert this...”
Nov. 9, 1863 – To William Dole, from Gov. Evans:
“Sir: I have the honor to enclose a copy of two letters which I have just received reporting depredations by a band of Arapahoe Indians, and also reporting that the Indians of the plains have formed a league for the purpose of hostilities as soon as they can procure sufficient ammunition. The report from Major Loree...seems so clearly to forebode difficulties, that I regard it of the utmost importance that our defenses be not further weakened, as I fear they may be without a knowledge of the state of affairs here. I hope you will advise the War Department of these dangers, that we may not be left defenseless against such an array of Indian hostilities. I have today met Roman Nose and two or three of his minor chiefs of the Arapahoe tribe...he promised to remain friendly and true to the whites, but declined to enter into the treaty...and I fear a failure. He is in league with the parties preparing for war.”
Nov. 10, 1863 – To William Dole, from Gov. Evans:
“Sir: I have the honor to report the following:
“The Camanches (sic), Apaches, Kiowas, the northern band of Arapahoes and all of the Cheyennes with the Sioux, have pledged one another to go to war with the whites as soon as they can procure ammunition in the spring. I heard them discuss the matter often, and the few of them who opposed it were forced to be quiet and were really in danger of the loss of their lives. I saw the principal chiefs pledge to each other that they would shake hands and be friendly to the whites until they procured ammunition and guns.”
Nov. 9, 1863 – To Colonel J. M. Chivington, commander, district of Colorado
“As the combination (of Indian nations) would be formidable for mischief it is hoped that our defenses may be adequate to the emergency. A knowledge of the removal of a portion of our troops, which marched for Kansas City last week will enhance the danger. I hope our forces may not be weakened further at present.”
Dec. 14, 1863 – To Edwin M. Stanton, Secretary of War, from Gov. Evans:
“An alliance between the Sioux, Cheyenne, Kiowa, Comanche, Apache and a portion of the Arapahoe tribes of Indians, are of such a character that, taken in connection with the extensive depredations recently committed on the settlers of Colorado Territory by a portion of these Indians, I am forced to apprehend serious difficulties early in the coming spring.
1st. I therefore ask that our military forces be not further weakened by the withdrawal of troops from the border.
2d. That the 1st Cavalry of Colorado be armed with carbines, their present arms (sabres and revolvers) being but poorly adapted to the wants of Indian warfare.
3d. That authority be given to the commander of the district to call out the militia of Colorado in case of a formidable combination of hostile tribes, as is foreshadowed.
4th. That troops be stationed at proper intervals along the two great routes of travel across the plains, along the Platte and Arkansas rivers.
I would further observe that the great delay apparent from the papers referred to, which were mailed at Denver at their date and have but just reached you, may serve to show how utterly inadequate preparations for defense would be should they not be provided for until after hostilities had commenced.
An alliance of several thousand warriors, beginning on the sparse settlements at various points along our extended frontier, as these wild savages propose to do, might sweep off our settlers by thousands and devastate a large part of our settlements before relief could be provided for by your orders, to say nothing of the delay of it being sent 600 miles overland after it leaves the Missouri river.”
Next week: The fighting begins in the spring of 1864.
Source: The Rocky Mountain News, August 25, 1864.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.