OPINION: Hamner time for the Montrose County Republican Party

The Montrose County Republican party has new leadership. Spencer Hamner is the new chair of the organization. Having served in 2018-19, Hamner is reprising his role.
There will be new leadership at the helm of the Colorado State Republican Party as well. The virtual Central Committee meeting will be held Saturday, March 27, in which the party will elect a new chair after Ken Buck decided not to seek reelection. Candidates for the position include, Kristi Burton-Brown, Scott Gessler, Jonathan Lockwood, Rich Mancuso, and Casper Stockham. The party’s election performance hasn’t been stellar in the recent past. New leadership is expected to bring change. Hamner recently met with the MDP to provide his thoughts on local, state and national politics.
Who does Hamner endorse for the new state chair? “With regards to the candidates, which we haven’t had in the past, we have a good showing. What has impressed me the most is I have had phone calls with two to them. The focus was on election integrity and how to help the western slope.” Hamner isn’t endorsing any one candidate and is deferring until he’s had an opportunity to speak with all of the candidates.
Speaking of election integrity, does Hamner believe the presidential election was fraudulent?
“To tell you the truth I don’t have any evidence. I saw some videos where people were doing stuff but I didn’t personally investigate it so my personal opinions are going to be swayed based on the information I was able to get. I don’t think I have enough information to say it was one way or the other. What I do know is that when I would drive from Denver out to the Midwest, through Chicago and different areas, I just didn’t see the enthusiasm for Biden. Everywhere I went whether it was red, blue or purple states I saw Trump signs. I looked for Biden signs but I just didn’t see them.”
How involved with county level Republican organizations should the state chair be?
“I personally like a state chair who is involved. I’d rather beat people back from the state as opposed to being on the phone asking them when they’re going to help. When I was party chair before I didn’t feel I received the reception I was hoping for. I think a state party chair should be very involved.”
A question that was asked at the Republican Women of Weld State Chair forum on Feb. 25 was who did the candidates support in Republican primary in 2015? Who did Hamner vote for? “I voted for Ben Carson in the 2015 primary. You can’t get any smarter than a brain surgeon.”
When U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert cancelled her private event in Montrose in late January then Montrose County Party Chair Ray Langston was quoted in the Colorado Newsline as saying: “That’s the way the left works. They want to silence all other voices. You can’t have dissenting voices getting the conservative message out. We’re silenced on social media and the mainstream media — except for negative press. The left has become Nazis.”
It doesn’t appear that Hamner has that same style when it comes to criticizing the opposition.
“No, I don’t call people names. There’s no reason to pigeon hole people just because of the way they believe or think. I grew up in an area that you just accepted people for who they are and what they do. If they’re bad people then you just stay away from them. I’m not going to point fingers or castigate people. My job is to help others and not bring them down.”
In regards to the job Rep. Boebert is doing so far, Hamner is taking a wait-and-see approach. He’s not on Twitter so he didn’t feel comfortable providing thoughts on her constant tweets attacking the left other than to say he grew up on a farm and from that he believes in calling a spade a spade. Asked whether he believes Boebert’s recent absence from debating and voting on HR1 was an issue, he responded if it’s habitual, then yes, but if not, then no.
Should Boebert have a primary challenger in the next election? Hamner said it depends. If the competition is better, then yes. If Boebert is doing a good job then no. He opined that there is enough competition from the opposing party to worry about: “In the back of their mind they should know they have to do their job or there is always someone there to take their place.”
How can the Colorado Republican party win the majority in the State House or Senate, or win the governor’s office?
“It’s going to take a grassroots effort and we throw the term around a lot. But getting our finger on the pulse of the people you’re representing and if they feel you’re genuine and not out there for your own agenda then I think more people will vote and more people will trust.”
Hamner elaborated with a story from his childhood back in Indiana about a state representative who would go door to door and get feedback from the people he represented and took that information to form policies. “For myself I just thought that was a great way to be a politician, because you ask anyone in his district if they knew him and they would say, yeah he was at my business or yeah he asked me what would be better for me.”
What message would Hamner give to all voters of Montrose County?
“I think we can do great things together. I don’t feel like just because there are a lot of conservatives here in Montrose that other voices shouldn’t be heard. Other people have great ideas. I think if I can work with a person who is of a different political affiliation. We can set that example. Montrose County is unique because a lot of people have put a lot of stock in this county. They want to take ownership and if we can do that by working together then I think that would be the best.”
