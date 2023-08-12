Don’t go underestimating Lauren Boebert.
During my time in Alaska as publisher of a few newspapers we were privileged to have access to our federal representatives. Twice a year visits to our newsroom by senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski was the norm. They understood that to reach their constituents the most effective device was the local newspapers. It wasn’t only our newspapers, they would go to great lengths to get to rural Alaska newspapers. Geographically speaking it was a lot of ground to cover. They did, including some very remote areas.
Last Friday CO District 3 Rep. Lauren Boebert paid us a visit at the Montrose Daily Press. Well into her second term it was the first time she afforded us the opportunity to interview her. There have been subtle changes to our representative in the past few months. Her new campaign manager Drew Sexton stated that Boebert will be doing more interviews with local media, pointing out that community newspapers are where the truth is told.
She feels that the local media was chasing the “shiny” objects in her first term. But the shiny objects were all we had to work with even though she pointed out that her team regularly sent out press releases. Press releases without a conversation are not news stories. The promise is that moving forward there will be more dialog. We as the media have a responsibility to do our part as well.
When I expressed my observations that there seemed to be an effort on her part to not tone down, but be more approachable she agreed, but asked for an example. I noted that in recent public appearances she wasn’t packing a pistol, Boebert was quick with the retort. “Oh, it would be a shame to assume I’m unarmed.” It was actually a light hearted moment.
We spoke of her promise after winning reelection to lead with ‘Strength and Grace,’ which is debatable if that’s what she’s actually done. Accusing her of being softer would be a mistake, but it seems she’s more approachable and doing more district work. I also recognize she is still the firebrand politician on the national stage on topics such as the Biden administration, social issues and her defense of former President Donald Trump. What’s the difference in her second term as opposed to her first term?
Here’s her response.
“Really being in the majority is what has influenced a lot of that. There was a lot of legislation that was coming out of my office (last session) that I was working diligently on, unfortunately a lot of that was ignored (by the local media). There were a lot of appropriations requests that I was able to get into bills in the last congress but unfortunately those were all wrapped into an omnibus. That’s a multi thousand page, multi trillion dollar bill we had 22 hours to read. I think it should be illegal for us to vote on something that we don’t actually have time to go through and understand what is actually going into the bill.”
Boebert points out the Republican victory early in this House session concerning changing the appropriations process. Voted on as individual bills as opposed to an omnibus. It was messy getting there with a fractured Republican majority, and from the outside looking in it was difficult reconciling holding the Speaker of the House vote hostage to what the end game would be. Now, with time it does make sense.
But it also can be pointed out that in her first term there was a steep learning curve for her — she had no legislative experience — to make a difference for her district, particularly being in the minority. So, then the shiny objects were the focus and she constantly flashed them with some outlandish statements and actions. It felt like action without traction.
Has Boebert turned a corner? In some ways the answer is yes. For example, her amendments to the House version of the NDAA to redirect VA funding for such things as prosthetic research, suicide prevention resources and other important veteran issues. As a veteran and the son of a career military man I can appreciate it.
But of course her progress gets lost in arguments on the floor with Marjorie Taylor Green or tweets on X (Twitter) that are controversial. You know … the shiny objects. That part of her approach is not going away.
I’ve been asked since our meeting if her public persona is different from her one-on-one conversations. I would say this: She is growing into her position as a legislator. I’ve also been asked if her handlers fed her the answers to our questions or if she brought in notes to our meeting. The answer is no to both questions. I would go so far as to ask, what handlers?
Boebert has been repeatedly put down because of her educational background. That’s the deflective criticism from her detractors who disagree with her political or social policies. In her first term there was some outlandish behavior that deserved the criticism. I was one of those critics. But she is not an empty head and it would be a shame if her political opponents assumed she was unarmed in the intelligence department. She’s quite the opposite.
The 2024 election is a ways away with a short time to get there. Given her last election was so close with Adam Frisch, is there still time for her to reconnect with conservative unaffiliated voters that she alienated with her first term antics. Only time will tell.