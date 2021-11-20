A Californian walks into a Ouray gift store and asks, “Got any real estate?”
The store owner, confused, tells the Californian no.
The Californian thanks her and leaves.
The next day, the Californian returns and asks, “Got any real estate?”
Again, the store owner tells him, “No – this is a gift store, we sell souvenirs. All the real estate in town is gone. Can I interest you in a t-shirt?”
The Californian declines, thanks her and leaves.
The next day, the Californian returns, but before he can say anything, the store owner yells, “Listen, you dang Californian, this is a gift store. We do not have any real estate here or anywhere in town for that matter. If you ask for real estate again I’m going to tie you up with rope and torture you!”
The Californian is silent for a moment, then asks, “Got any rope?”
Confused, the store owner says, no.
“Good,” the Californian says. “Got any real estate?”
••••••••••
It’s not just Californians, of course, who are buying everything in sight.
I just thought I’d be nice and give Texans the day off.
••••••••••
Residential home sales are, like, real dope. No yeah, like real sick, and real estate agents are so stoked. Dude, like hecka real amped.
Translation: It’s still a seller’s market.
••••••••••
Through October this year, the average sales price per single-family home in Ouray County has risen 33.3% over prior year, from $613,403 to $817,689, according to figures from the Colorado Association of Realtors.
This same tune is being sung throughout neighboring counties for 2021. Increases in average sales price for residential housing year-to-date can be seen in every county, including Montrose (30%), San Miguel (151.8%), San Juan (85%), Gunnison (37.2%), Delta (14.8%) and Mesa (17.1%).
Totally gnarly, dude.
••••••••••
Not a chance.
Really?
Home sales in the City of Ouray are somewhere in the $325-$350 per square foot range. There are exceptions, of course.
One of those wild hairs stuck out recently when a one bedroom, one bath 540 sq.ft. house went on the market for $499,000.
Heads turned.
That’s because the asking price per square foot on that puppy came to $924 per sq.ft.
No way that thing would go under contract any time...er, wait.
It took a grand total of four days for it to go under contract.
And that, folks, is how you spell affordable housing in Ouray.
••••••••••
On Twitter, @telluride, Telluride Ski Resort posted the following on Tuesday:
“Due to recent and forecasted warm weather, the Ski Resort opening is delayed. The snow making team is taking advantage of every opportunity to make snow and the goal is to open as soon as possible. Currently, opening is targeted for December 3rd, weather permitting.”
Without batting an eye, a few privileged and seemingly disadvantaged season ticket holders demanded credit for the one week of missed skiing.
First world problems.
••••••••••
The fact that there’s a Highway to Hell and a Stairway to Heaven tells you all you need to know about anticipated traffic numbers.
••••••••••
Ridgway’s “Space to Create” housing is taking shape, and believe me, you can’t miss it.
Designed as low-income housing, the rather bland, unremarkable architectural structure will be three stories high and house 30 rental units. It is going up at the corner of Clinton and Laura streets.
Who gets to rent these units?
“Artists and creative sector workers,” according the the Town of Ridgway.
The funding source is the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, and income eligibility will be the primary factor in the selection of residents. No creative portfolio will be required during the application process.
Defined by Colorado Creative Industries as part of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade, an artist or creative sector “worker” can be actors, architects, audio and video technicians, art directors, book binding, painters, musicians, singers, song writers, music directors and composers, musical instrument designers and manufacturers, authors and writers, illustrators, publishers photographers, dancers and choreographers among the many, many more descriptions.
In fact, that is only about one-fifth of the list defined as qualifying for this housing.
It’s a creative way to add 30 rental units to Ridgway, and all the principals involved should be commended for the accomplishment.
Labeling it for artists and creative sector workers is simply window dressing, however. The definition of an artist is so broad, and the requirements so nebulous.
A disclaimer to the definition of artist, which includes the term “worker,” is added to the end of Town of Ridgway website:
“An artist...is a person who has a commitment to and/or participation in the arts, not simply as a hobby. This does not mean that the art the artist creates generates any or all of the artist’s source of income.”
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.