Good afternoon, Montrose.
No cryptocurrency was used to pay for today’s notes.
••••••
Prom for Adults……Pretty much, those attending the annual HopeWest Gala clean up good. New evening wear, new ‘dos and fresh haircuts. Checkbooks open. (Maybe some crypto this year.)
It’s the primary fundraiser for HopeWest and enables the non-profit hospice to welcome all families to compassionate care without sweating a bill. HopeWest also provides grief and bereavement programs and a kid’s camp to help with coping. (Disclosure: I’m a local advisory board member.) A dose of HW data.
• A recent Montrose-Ouray HopeWest census was 75 hospice patients, 19 in palliative care. The overall census from five locations — Montrose/Ouray, Grand Junction, Delta, Meeker, De Beque — was of last week, 589.
• There are 38 full time staffers at HopeWest – nurses, technicians, administrators – and some 280 volunteers with a variety of duties. Eighty volunteers are helping with this year’s fundraiser, including the much-appreciated cadets from the MHS junior ROTC program. They are charged with the middle-of-the-night teardown of the party’s atmosphere, shipping and stowage.
• The gala started in 2004. For years, the doyenne of gala-giving, Nancy Hoganson Hannah, gave the event its footing and exposure. Since the pandemic, HopeWest adjusted its big night out to accommodate Covid viruses and still managed to raise $100,000 each year, an illustration of Montrose generosity and the value of HopeWest ministries.
• There are events this year, Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19. Saturday night (March 19) is sold out. Plenty of good seats available for Friday. it’ll be at the Montrose Pavilion and begins at 6 The food will be good, with Pine Cone Catering; Alpen Confections is doing the desserts so bring a sweet tooth. Polish the dancin’ shoes, too: live music by the Brown Family. Website: hopewestco.org; or, Julie Otto, 970-240-7734.
••••••
Collection Recollection……The Notebook usually “scores” along the local SAT, the Silent Auction Trail, while participating in fundraisers for good causes. Sometimes, the charity calls back and it’s a bona fide, “Yes!!!” (As in: I got it!) Other times, the response is “Oh. Okay.” (One example: a Wolfgang Puck traveling kitchen tool set which features a cheese shredder and a melon baller. Perhaps a Christmas regift, eh?)
HopeWest changed its silent auction structure a few years ago because bidders were increasingly pushy about getting that last bid in before the deadline. Patrons would eyeball their competition and would disappear time and again from their tables to stick on another $10 for the coveted item.
At one HopeWest hoorah, say 20-plus years ago, a former mayor and I were going at it for a beautiful pottery bowl by Nick Zappa. Every 10 minutes or so, we would look up and see where the other was and quickly slink off to bid up the bowl’s price. The Notebook was fortunate to stick a last-minute, before-they-ring-the-bell bid of $5 more to secure ownership.
This year’s wingding will feature plenty of cool stuff, too, including an 18-foot tipi from Montrose’s own Colorado Yurt, a mountain bike from Trek, a fall vacation in Jackson, Wyoming.
••••••
Northwestern University Swimming News……Ryan King of Montrose competed in the Big Ten Conference swimming championships last weekend at the University of Indiana. King scored points in all three distance events he competed in after coming off a 10-day Covid quarantine. Northwestern finished sixth behind Indiana, Ohio State and Michigan.
King is a junior economics major at Northwestern. He was a scholastic All-American and the number one ranked swimmer in Colorado during his senior year at MHS, 2018. He’s the son of Suzy and Mike King.
••••••
Paraprosdokian Alert……Longtime pressbox pal Jim Hicks declares his fondness for paraprosdokians in his Buffalo (Wyo.) Bulletin column. It’s a figure of speech, or wordplay device in which the latter part of a sentence or phrase is surprising or unexpected. Maybe the best-known is the Henny Youngman joke, “Take my wife – please!”
• I’ve had a perfectly wonderful evening, but this wasn’t it. – Groucho Marx.
• Nostalgia isn’t what it used to be. – Peter De Vries.
• The freelance writer is a man who is paid per piece or per word or perhaps. – Robert Benchley.
• The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits. – Albert Einstein.
My favorite. I was giving a speech 35 years ago to a local Rotary club in Roanoke Rapids, NC. I had been the new publisher in town for maybe a year. I was full of myself and talking up the newspaper. Afterwards, club members came by to shake hands. Said one, “I read your column every evening.” (It was just what I wanted to hear.) “That way,” he continued, “when I go to sleep, there’s nothing on my mind.”
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.