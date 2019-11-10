I served in the Army from 1981-’84. Not much was happening as far as military engagement. Yes, there was the Cold War, but as far as action, times were slow.
There was the bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut and the invasion of Grenada in October of 1983. Any other action for the units I was in were internal conflicts or Saturday nights in town.
I can best equate my time in the military with being apart of a sports team that practices every day but never actually faced an opponent.
We were sandwiched between the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. Public reaction wasn’t as negative as the Vietnam era but nowhere near as patriotic as the invasion of Iraq.
Instead of “thank you for your service” it was more…”Why are you serving?”
My service was about personal growth. Having joined right out of high school at the age of 17, I had a lot of growing to do.
For instance my 18th birthday was spent during basic training. Drill sergeants aren’t the best at throwing birthday parties. In fact, when I mentioned to one of my fellow recruits it was my birthday, he said something to one of the sergeants. The sergeant then made a big deal about it, but not in a celebratory way.
After all of my training was done it was off to Germany. The next 18 months would be spent in Herzogenaurach, Germany — now home to Puma and Adidas manufacturing plants.
Herzo base served as an airbase for the Germans during WWII. Our mess hall was a former underground airplane hangar. It was a small base south of Nuremberg. I was assigned to the 210th Artillery Brigade.
For our field training, we were mostly in Grafenwöhr, which was beautiful in the summer but brutal in the winter. Imagine working and sleeping outdoors in Gunnison in the winter. It was that cold. Sleeping in a pup tent and an army-issued sleeping bag didn’t do much for winter protection.
Fieldwork did have its perks.
Locals would make schnitzel sandwiches and find us so we could buy them. Out in the middle of nowhere, there would come a small car with sandwiches and soda. It drove our superiors nuts. Training was serious business for them, while the rest of us just wanted to get through it and back to base so we could go have some fun in town.
There was the occasional bomb threat. Of course we were our own bomb-sniffing dogs. And, no, we didn’t have protective gear. Guard duty was us patrolling perimeters with our M16s but no ammo in tow. Even the magazines were left behind. I relieved one guy on guard duty who spent his shift killing mice with the butt of his rifle. He carefully lined them up on the top of the gate to the motor pool.
Germany was fun but not much as far as action.
After Germany, I came to El Paso, Texas and Ft. Bliss, or Ft. Blister, as we called it. More field training, where the only real action we saw was killing the occasional scorpion. One sergeant lost his fight with one during an outdoor bathroom break. He was green around the gills for a few days but survived the event.
In the years after I processed out of the military and into civilian life, I never really felt like a veteran, especially when I had a lifer for a father who actually saw action.
It wasn’t until post 9/11, and I was at a school event for my daughter, that I felt like a vet. The speaker asked anyone who is serving or has served in the military to stand up. A few of us did. Then the audience applauded for what felt like an embarrassingly long time.
I was uncomfortable. After all, I didn’t do anything.
But as I’ve matured over the years, I am actually more and more grateful to have been in the military. I realize I did serve my country and was always at the ready for action. As one of my commanding officers would repeatedly say, “You never know when Ivan is going to come over the hill. You have to be prepared.”
Prepared we were.
Happy Veterans Day to all who served, regardless of how they spent their service.
Dennis Anderson is group publisher for Wick Communications, Alaska and Colorado. He can be reached via email at dennis.anderson@frontiersman.com
