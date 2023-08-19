On  June 1, 1950, U.S Senator Margaret Chase Smith, Maine, delivered her speech, Declaration of Conscience, on the Senate floor. The speech concerned fellow Republican Senator Joseph McCarthy demagoguery of suspected communist living in our country. 

For Chase-Smith, McCarthy was distracting from the Republican’s true mission: Fighting a Democrat administration hell bent on overspending and liberal policies. In her speech she stated that “Americanism” basic principles are: The right to criticize, the right to hold unpopular beliefs, the right to protest and the right of independent thought. At the time voicing opposition to McCarthy was a dangerous proposition.



