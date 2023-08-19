On June 1, 1950, U.S Senator Margaret Chase Smith, Maine, delivered her speech, Declaration of Conscience, on the Senate floor. The speech concerned fellow Republican Senator Joseph McCarthy demagoguery of suspected communist living in our country.
For Chase-Smith, McCarthy was distracting from the Republican’s true mission: Fighting a Democrat administration hell bent on overspending and liberal policies. In her speech she stated that “Americanism” basic principles are: The right to criticize, the right to hold unpopular beliefs, the right to protest and the right of independent thought. At the time voicing opposition to McCarthy was a dangerous proposition.
In 2018 in an interview with Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan, I asked him if he felt the country was more divided than we were 50 years earlier in 1968. His response was that on social media the answer is yes, but behind the scenes in Washington the answer was no. He cited numerous bills passed during that session that took bipartisan support. But what about 5 years later?
I posed the same question to Rep. Lauren Boebert in a recent interview.
“This year especially I’ve engaged with many more of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle. Last year was just different. Covid, a lot of people were voting by proxy. This year we’re all together and so that helps to build relationships.”
She spoke of working more with Democrats on the committees she’s assigned. And working with the delegation from Colorado.
“I’ve had Governor Polis in my office and we’ve had productive conversations about water in Colorado. He’s always been very pleasant with me. The legislation I’m moving forward and the amendments that you see passing, these are bipartisan and some bicameral. I think that it’s very important to work behind the scenes and in public so they know we can actually agree on something and find common ground.”
In the 2020 primary, Boebert was very critical of then Representative Scott Tipton working with the Democrats. Here’s what she said in an interview with the Aspen Daily News in Dec of 2019 after she announced she was challenging the incumbent:
“This progressive socialism narrative is absolutely destroying our country,” Boebert said. “We’ve seen the job that was done whenever [Tipton] had the majority — it wasn’t. We originally elected the congressman to cut our budget, our federal budget, and it’s more than doubled. Fire Nancy Pelosi; she is now the speaker of the house. Abolish Obamacare. So I will just let his record speak for itself. If Congressman Tipton was doing an effective job, I wouldn’t feel the need to run.”
Fast forward a few years, and the tone has evolved. Here’s more from our interview with Boebert on working across the aisle:
“Congressman Jared Huffman, (California 2nd District representative), is a brilliant man. I do not agree with hardly anything that he says but … he stopped me in the aisle as I was going to vote. A reporter was talking to him and he said ‘Lauren, we were just talking about you. She wants to know if you are working on any legislation that I can get on board with.’ I listed out about five pieces of legislation. He and I had a conversation with the reporter about how he could get on board with some of them. And how we could sit down and discuss it. There’s a lot of good conversations that go on behind the scenes.”
Are we as divisive as it seems? “It’s still pretty divisive.” Boebert replied. Are we as divisive as we are on Twitter? “Twitter is its own world,” she said.
How does the public divisive rhetoric affect the behind the scenes?
“When you see so much of the political process being weaponized against political opponents … being jailed over and over and over again, that stuff is kind of frustrating and you have to call that out. But that doesn’t mean that there isn’t real work that we could be doing alongside that and working together. But when someone is wrong or speaking falsehoods then the truth has to come out. I have no problem being the voice of truth and reason. Sometimes you have to be bold when saying it.”
Chase-Smith in her speech didn’t shy away from criticizing the Democrat opposition.
From her speech:
“Surely these are sufficient reasons to make it clear to the American people that it is time for a change and that a Republican victory is necessary to the security of this country. Surely it is clear that this nation will continue to suffer as long as it is governed by the present ineffective Democratic administration.”
She wasn’t afraid to call out her own party.
“Yet to displace it with a Republican regime embracing a philosophy that lacks political integrity or intellectual honesty would prove equally disastrous to this nation. The nation sorely needs a Republican victory. But I don't want to see the Republican Party ride to political victory on the Four Horsemen of Calumny – Fear, Ignorance, Bigotry and Smear.
I doubt if the Republican Party could – simply because I don't believe the American people will uphold any political party that puts political exploitation above national interest.”
The Maine Senator would go on to serve until 1973.
Divisiveness is in our country’s DNA. The willingness to challenge both sides of the political spectrum is rare.