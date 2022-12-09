Despite leading her challenger Adam Frisch by a mere 550 votes prior to a recount ordered by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (yes, conspiracy theorists the recount is legal), Rep. Lauren Boebert is back to engaging in her unsubstantiated rhetoric.
Despite the overwhelming evidence that the 2020 presidential election was not stolen and that former President Donald Trump has created a cottage industry taking advantage of election deniers (and has met with known antisemites/white supremacists for dinner) Lauren Boebert still publicly supports him.
The 2022 midterm election has shown us that voters across the country are worn out with the political theater. Boebert herself came within a hair’s breadth of being replaced. On the downlow, local Republican influencers are questioning if she’s the right candidate for another bid in 2024. That election may be a long way away, but it’s a short time to get there.
If Frisch plans to run again in 2024, and I expect an announcement sooner rather than later, will the Republicans actively seek a primary opponent to run against Boebert? It’s not out of the realm of possibility, and Republican candidates shouldn’t be as timid to go against her as they were in 2022. Frisch will be a stronger candidate in 2024. I would suspect that the National Democratic Party won’t view CD-3 as a slam dunk for Boebert next time around.
We’ve learned this midterm cycle that Trump is one heck of a primary endorser, but for the most part, his endorsements couldn’t take the party to the finish line in the generals. The Republicans lost the Senate again. In 2020, it was Trump’s team which made a mockery of the election process and encouraged Georgia voters to abstain from voting in the Senate runoff. In 2022, it was Trump’s endorsement of candidates in the primaries who had little chance with general election voters that cost the Republicans. If I didn’t know any better, it would appear that Trump is working for the other side. But as we’ve all learned. Trump works for Trump.
His latest Truth Social post in reference to the Twitter/Hunter Biden laptop debacle has not helped his cause. “A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” Huh?
For the record, I have no issue with Congress investigating Hunter Biden or Twitter.
A few years ago a city council member in a town where I was the publisher of the local newspaper told me this when I asked him about his divisive behavior. “I’m like Donald Trump.”
My response was that Trump’s antics may work on a national level, but you’re wearing people out locally. He lost his re-election bid by a margin of 62% to 38%. I wrote an op-ed predicting this would happen. But just like his hero Trump, instead of looking at his own behavior, he blamed my op-ed and threatened legal action. I don’t have that kind of influence, and he never acted on his threat. Twitter didn’t cost Trump his loss in 2020 — Trump did. And now we know that Trump’s behavior is no longer working on a national level.
Boebert, who over the past two years has dropped Trump’s name to the point of nausea, is propping him up as the victim.
This tweet posted within the last week is an example. “Social media was just one part of this battle. When we really understand the totality of what the Deep State did to get Trump out of office, it will make any other political scandal pale in comparison.”
I suspect it won’t.
So far it appears that Twitter management acted on their own and former CEO Jack Dorsey was not a part of the process to disallow the sharing of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden story. More importantly, neither were Democrat representatives, the Department of Justice or any other member of the Biden Administration. But again, a deeper investigation is warranted. The accusation that there is or was a “Deep State” operative that cost Trump the 2020 election is without merit. It’s a veiled statement from Boebert in support of Trump’s election denying rhetoric.
Boebert has, however, been silent in denouncing Trump’s latest statement about circumventing the Constitution — and his dinner with his friend Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. There’s no denying their antisemitic behavior, and in Fuentes’ case, his white supremist background.
It’s apparent that she did not receive the message sent to her by the CD-3 voters, or she’s just flat out rejecting it. At some point — and hopefully soon — she’s going to have to join reality and leave the world of unproven conspiracy theories. That is our best hope for serious representation over the next two years. Whether the Republicans have the House majority or not, she needs to read the room, as some of her colleagues are, and realize stepping away from Trump is her best course of action.