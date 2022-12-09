Despite leading her challenger Adam Frisch by a mere 550 votes prior to a recount ordered by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (yes, conspiracy theorists the recount is legal), Rep. Lauren Boebert is back to engaging in her unsubstantiated rhetoric.

Despite the overwhelming evidence that the 2020 presidential election was not stolen and that former President Donald Trump has created a cottage industry taking advantage of election deniers (and has met with known antisemites/white supremacists for dinner) Lauren Boebert still publicly supports him.



