What a small world! Last week I was visiting a nursing home when I picked up a scrapbook that was lying on one of the tables and started thumbing through it. It was dated 2012-13. About the second page there was a handsome photo of a man named Harvey Buckshot Harrison. I have never met the man, but that struck a chord with me.
The short story mentioned that he was a jockey and got the nickname “Buckshot” when he was first born because he was so small — “no bigger than a fistful of buckshot.” The first time I heard about Buckshot was from one of his teachers at Morgan School in Montrose, the late Carmen Moore.
Moore also taught at Columbine Junior High for years and had retired just before I started working there, probably around 1970. I always heard so many great things about her, so I wanted to meet her and hear some of her stories. One of the first things she brought up was a story about Buckshot and asked if I had heard about him.
When I said “no,” she responded, “I thought everybody in Montrose knew Buckshot.” I wish I had.
“He was in my class,” said Moore. “I don’t think I taught him too much; he educated me along the way. He lived with his grandparents. He had gone to the punch board, but I didn’t know that, and he came to me one day and said, ‘Mrs. Moore, before we go home could I give the kids some candy — pass chocolates to ‘em?’
“And Miss Ella Day was principal then, so I checked with her. She thought a little while, then said, ‘Well, for Buckshot, if he wants to do that, it’s all right.’
“So we let him and the kids really enjoyed it. I thanked him, then he stayed a little while and I said, ‘That was really nice, Harvey. Bet your grandmother really loved that.’
‘Oh, Mrs. Moore, she’d give me hell if she’d known I’d been to the punch board,’ he said.”
“What’s a punch board?” I had to ask.
“Where you go over and take your chances on winning something — a gambling place,” replied Moore.
I asked where it was.
“Across from the school,” answered Moore. “That’s where he got his candy. Actually, it tickled me. I went and told the principal, and she just laughed, saying ‘That sounds like Buckshot!’”
“And you think he went on to be a jockey?” I asked.
He did, according to Moore’s daughter Barbara. “My brother, and I think Tad Paxton, were at the horse races in Iowa and Buckshot was still there.”
I decided to google Buckshot. He was mentioned in a blog by Jim Wells regarding the 25th anniversary of Canterbury Downs’ in Minnesota.
“A fellow on the grounds in 1985, someone known to just about every horseman at Canterbury, was Harvey Harrison...better known as Buckshot. He was on the grounds before construction was finished on the grandstand, sent ahead by trainer Doug Oliver.
“They flew me up here,” Buckshot said. “They were still building the place when I got here.”
Isn’t that cool? I love it when things fall into place, adding tidbits of information to a story.
It has been an emotional week. For one thing, one of my closest relatives had to enter a full-care facility on what might be a permanent basis. I am totally blown away by the few options offered at this point in time.
People work hard all their lives and when this time comes, it is extremely expensive, taking all their life savings within a few months. What it comes down to is sharing a pint sized room with a stranger; needing help to do everything – and I do mean everything; having to wait...and wait...and wait because facilities are short-handed; very hard working underpaid on-the-floor workers but, in some cases, poor overall management.
Not all places are the same, and we found we needed to go out of town to find better options. I am so sorry about that, but I think these things need a good hard look. We can do better than that, America! Many of those who have physical needs still have their minds; they still have feelings; they are forced to give up almost everything and become almost invisible! Thank goodness for those who have advocates and family members close. What about those who don’t?
Marilyn Cox, a native of Montrose County, grew up on a farm and was always surrounded by countless family members who instilled the love of family and history. She retired from the Montrose County School District and, for 21 years, served as curator of the Montrose County Historical Museum.
