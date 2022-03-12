But it’s gonna take money
A whole lotta spending money
It’s gonna take plenty of money
To do it right, child
— George Harrison
“Got My Mind Set On You”
According to Aurcana Silver Corporation’s website, in a press release they posted on Feb. 1, the company is pleased to announce they are offering their stock at .35 cents per unit, up to $6 million.
Aurcana, if you’re not familiar, owns the Revenue-Virginius mine outside of Ouray and has spent millions over the past few years and employed hundreds with the promise of extracting valuable minerals from the old mine.
Recently, it laid off all but about a dozen employees, and shut down operations due to instability in a main passageway.
Oh, and the company needs more money.
If only it had more money, it could secure the instability in the rock and ramp back up its operations and hiring.
The proceeds of this effort, according to the press release, “will provide contingency funding for the restart of the Company’s wholly owned Revenue-Virginius (RV) Mine as well as funding for the growth of the resource base at the RV Mine which may enable the Company to grow future production volumes.”
Same song, different verse.
The mine, first platted in 1876, changed hands several times until it was sold in 1880 for $100,000. It was very successful, generating $300,000 per year for eight years straight. In the early 1900s, the mine had minimal output, and in 1920 the mill burned. According to Don Paulson, curator of the Ouray County Historical Society, in a February 2013 article in the Ouray County Plaindealer, attempts to regain the glory of the mine’s heyday have been almost predictable, and downright rhythmic in hope and failure.
“Over the next several decades the Revenue Mine was leased to a series of mining companies with varying success,” Paulson wrote. “Attempts to reopen the Revenue occurred about every decade into the 1990s with each group confirming the ore potential that everyone knew was still there. It seemed that just as the Revenue was to again start producing, silver prices fell and the companies backed out or defaulted on their leases.”
One example of the promise-to-bust was reported in August 1984 in the Plaindealer. “The Revenue-Virginius Mine near Ouray has begun to lay off employees. Eighteen employees were laid off last Friday, according to Bob Larson of Ranchers Exploration and Development Corporation in Ouray. It is not yet known whether the remainder of the mine’s regular 41 employees will also be laid off.”
Readers only had to wait a week for the answer to that question.
“All the employees of the Revenue-Virginius Mine will soon be out of work ... the mine is to be closed indefinitely and the rest of the 41 employees will be laid off.”
Ah, but the reprise continued in January 2013, when the Plaindealer announced that “Ouray will once again be bustling with miners working to extract precious metals from the earth when the Revenue-Virginius Mine reopens next year. The high-producing Viginius vein will be the original focus of operation. The mine is being leased with a purchase option by Star Mining operations, whose parent company is Silver Star Resources.”
Hopes again were high.
“According to Rory Williams, project manager, the company plans to hire 100 percent locals,” the paper reported, “and anticipates 40 to 50 employees when the mine is in full operation.” Williams went on to promise full, year-round employment.
In November of that year, tragedy hit the mine. “Two miners are dead following an incident that unraveled early Sunday morning at the Revenue-Virginus Mine near Ouray,” reported the Plaindealer. “Nick Cappanno (Cappanno Keep), 33, of Montrose and Rick Williams, 59, of Durango, died of carbon monoxide poising ... an additional 20 other employees were transported to regional hospitals in Montrose, Delta and Grand Junction for treatment.”
The company was hit with multiple violations by the Mining Safety and Health Administration, and was fined $1 million for safety violations, but not before it managed to sell the mine to a Canadian company in May 2014 in a whopping $65 million transaction.
Fortune Minerals Limited, the new owners, came with bold promises of their own. “Fortune projects the mine will have a 13-year life span and anticipates production of 1.78 million ounces of silver each year along with gold, lead and zinc byproduct. At full capacity, the company also predicts a ‘robust cash flow’ with estimated (earnings) of $15.5 million, or $202 million during the life of the mine.”
In January 2015, Fortune received a $7 million loan to continue operation of the mine. The loan came from the same company, Lascaux, which had provided Fortune $35 million for the original acquisition.
If only it had more money.
Over the full year that the ironically named company Fortune owned the mine, the price of silver dropped 40%.
In July 2015, the company’s creditor took control. “Only a little over a year after announcing its takeover of the Revenue Silver Mine,” reported the Plaindealer, “Canadian firm Fortune Minerals will surrender ownership of the mine to its lender Lascaux after the company defaulted on payments earlier this month. On July 3, the company announced it had received a notice from Lascaux that events of default had occurred under the amended metal prepay agreement. Lascaux provided $35 million to Fortune to finance the acquisition of the mine under a metal prepay agreement in October and later funded an additional $12 million in working capital for the mine in December and February.”
Now Aurcana, the current owner, is asking for more investors. Aurcana’s Canadian stock price has gone from .63 cents a year ago, to a high of .86 cents last May, and is now down to .26 cents. At one point in 2017 the stock was listed as high as $1.46.
If only it had more money.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.