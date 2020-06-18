Last year when I published that sentence, I incurred the verbal wrath of the wolf lovers. The Daily Press ran a rebuttal from the reintroduction crowd, which was pretty much a personal attack rant that questioned my ability and right to use Scripture and the writings of Charles Darwin to make my point that wolves are generally bad citizens.
I stand by my original conclusion. Further, I find it contemptible that the wolf reintroduction group has, so far, taken an arrogant stand that totally ignores the fact that Colorado is and has not been devoid of the species at all.
In fact, there is a pack in residence in Moffat County at this moment. That was confirmed by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) biologists. The initial incursion from the north occurred before the petition drive that placed the reintroduction question on the ballot. That fact alone brings to question the validity of the project’s campaign.
An integral talking point that has been spouted over and over by the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project canvassers, was that wolves have been missing, gone, and extinct from Colorado for half-a-century or more. To me, that calls into question the legality of the ballot measure. It was a lie, start to finish. We have wolves and they are doing what they do — killing things. And, a new weapon has been discovered in their arsenal.
According to CPW, those wolves, who are eating elk and cattle in northern Colorado, have a nasty communicable disease. The malady is Hydatid disease (also known as Gray Wolf Disease). It is a devastating tapeworm affliction that is often lethal to livestock, pets, and humans. The Stop the Wolf Coalition was able to uncover the fact that testing of the wolf feces of the Moffat County pack proved that at least three of the six have the disease.
Hydatid disease, or Echinococcus granulosus, is a parasitic tapeworm found attached to the small intestines of canines such as dogs, wolves, coyotes, and foxes. Not unlike other parasites, the Hydatid worm requires two hosts during its life cycle. The tapeworms, about 3 to 5 mm long, live and breed in the canines and the eggs are passed in feces. The eggs are very small and can survive for up to two years in the wolf poop.
The next host species are ungulates, which includes elk, deer, moose, sheep, and cattle. These animals pick up the eggs while browsing in areas where first host feces are found. Once ingested, the host animals become sick. The infections cause wasting, loss of weight and other health issues in host animals, including livestock. The cycle completes when predators and scavengers eat the viscera of infected animals.
Here’s the really nasty part, domestic animals including cattle, sheep, dogs and cats can be infected, and by virtue of that fact, the infected eggs can be passed to humans.
According to Scott Weiser of the Stop the Wolf Coalition, “While humans are not a natural host, they can be infected by ingesting the parasite’s eggs. Usually this happens after handling contaminated soil, canid feces or fur, through breathing infected dust stirred up by human activity, and ingestion of contaminated foods such as green vegetables and berries. Deaths from the disease have not been well documented, but according to one 2012 research paper, there have been at least 41 deaths in the U.S. between 1990 and 2007.
Weiser further says that research on wolves in Idaho and Montana, from a team led by Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine researcher Willian J Foreyt, revealed that between 2006 and 2008, 62% of wolves in Idaho and 63% of wolves in Montana were infected with the tapeworm.
So not only are wolves already in Colorado, they present more of a threat than originally thought.
Now, wouldn’t it be interesting to see some enterprising legal eagle take this on and mount a case that the whole petition drive for the reintroduction of wolves in Colorado was based on a false premise and without seriously considering the threat of a deadly disease?
Bits and pieces
Our state representatives, Sen. Don Coram and Catlin, have been pulling double shifts in Denver for the past several days. And, for the past week, they have fought like the defenders of the Alamo, trying their futile best to defeat the biggest tax increase ever for Colorado small businesses.
Catlin went to the well (an ironic term for a water advocate) and delivered a passionate speech, as he not-so-delicately described the loss of a dream (loss of a farmer’s home and land), which will be most certainly brought about by House Bill 1420. Catlin’s oratory was to no avail. The bill went through both houses on party line votes.
Catlin, as he packed the truck to come home, told me Tuesday that at the moment, all he wanted was to “see the San Juans.”
Bad news from Bonnie Brown this week. The Wool Growers Association summer meeting set for August in Montrose has been canceled. Brown told me Monday that it was impossible to get everyone together this year because of all the pandemic issues. The meeting has not been rescheduled.
Meanwhile, the Colorado Farm Bureau has canceled the Summer Ag-Issues Summit. Don Shawcroft, president of the statewide bureau sent a letter to members and participants on Monday of this week, explaining the painful decision by the board.
Remember back early in the spring? We ran a picture of wool grower Ernie Etchart hauling away 77,000 pounds of wool to an uncertain future. It was going to a sales barn in Houston, but the prices were low, so Ernie was going to do a wait-and-see. I checked with Ernie this week to see if he ever sold it. He did, but for 40% less than he got last year.
He said, “Last year it brought $3.73/lb. The military needed one load for a small order and they offered $2.26/lb. this year. That’s a 40% reduction in price. But the cost sure didn’t drop.” Etchart said he finally took the deal, since a better one was nowhere in sight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.