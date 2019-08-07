I’m pretty sure that when William and Lucy Ensign (my grandparents) landed in Montrose in 1908 with a train car full of their goods, they didn’t give a thought as to who would one day own their belongings. One piece of Grandma Ensign’s still being moved from here to there is an ornate bedroom dresser belonging to my niece Joan Kessler. After Grandma and Grandpa passed away, my sister Arla (Joan’s mother) had the dresser; she passed it on to her daughter.
The Ensigns were married in Iowa in 1892 and lived there until 1903 when they moved to Missouri for four years. Grandpa’s sister, Harriet and her husband Emil Strand, had moved to Crested Butte. When Grandpa came to Colorado to visit them, he decided he would like to relocate, so packed up Lucy and their five young children. Two more babies joined the family after they were settled in the Uncompahgre Valley.
My mother who was around 12 at the time remembered getting off the train at the “Y” in Montrose in 1908. They walked downtown to their first destination, Studebaker Bill Diehl’s Carriage Works in order to buy a wagon. They then had to buy a team of horses so they could pick up their belongings at the depot. The Diehls were in California that year, so their little house next to the carriage works was for rent. The Ensigns stayed there for a short time.
Over the next few years, Ensigns lived on North Mesa, then California Mesa. In 1913, they moved to Lopez Island off the coast of Washington for Lucy’s health, but they weren’t there very long—then back to Colorado where they homesteaded in Peach Valley. They lived there, farming and raising turkeys and chickens, until Grandpa became very ill and they moved into Delta where he died in 1946.
After his death, Grandma moved to a smaller house. I can still remember the large dresser being in that home. That’s a lot of moves! My question is, did they bring that big old dresser with them from Missouri? Did they move it that many times? Who helped Grandpa with moving? We stressed a bunch, even with a dolly, trailer, truck, straps, etc. before finally getting the dresser relocated. My over-seventy nephews did a great job!
A second heirloom to find a new home this weekend was a huge buffet that used to sit in my parents dining room, taking up an entire wall. It was custom built for the Pete Shilaikis home on Ash Mesa. Mary Shilaikis wanted to remodel in the 1950s so she offered the buffet to my parents who were moving to a new home in 1956. My mother had it filled with beautiful treasures and loved it until her death in 1978. At that time, Joan and her husband Ed Kessler bought the buffet and moved it all the way to the state of Washington.
“I could stand in front of that buffet for hours, looking at all the treasures,” speaking of when it was in her grandparents’ house, said my niece Becky Borg who now lives in San Diego. “I remember two vases in particular that took my eye. When my mother died, she had those vases in her home, so now I have them and they are some of my favorite things.”
Another granddaughter remembered that Daddy’s horse collection was in the buffet.
My daughter, Pam, and her husband Dan Cadwallader, were the lucky recipients of that buffet. Within about four and a half hours, she had it re-stained and once again filled with beautiful treasures in her dining room. It matches her table and chairs perfectly. I can only picture how proud my mother would be if she could see it again—a beautiful birthday remembrance for her as she was born on August 5, 1895.
Some things never go out of style!
Marilyn Cox, a native of Montrose County, grew up on a farm and was always surrounded by countless family members who instilled the love of family and history. She retired from the Montrose County School District and, for 21 years, served as curator of the Montrose County Historical Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.