The impact of the current global pandemic has caused an unimaginable strain on our healthcare system.
Our health care workers have shouldered the brunt of this and have handled it with professionalism, dedication, and vigor, but it has not been easy. We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the individuals who are treating patients in their homes, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, clinics, and hospitals. These individuals have personally sacrificed so much while continuing to be respected members of their own families.
It is impossible to find the words appropriate for thanking these individuals, but we can help them by doing our part to keep them safe; our community relies on all of us to do what is right and take personal responsibility for our actions. A simple thank-you is not enough, so let’s thank them with our efforts.
I know it can be challenging to see things beyond our window of the world, and for the longest time, many of us did not personally experience the impacts of COVID-19. Health care workers are experiencing these impacts every day through some of the most challenging situations of their careers. With the current surge in cases locally, your fellow community members have stepped up to the challenge and are running to keep up with the demand. I am afraid that we are not at the peak of this surge, and it will continue to place an incredible burden on our systems and the individuals who work in healthcare.
Every day, our hospice employees answer the call and help patients and families through the end-of-life journey. It is remarkable to watch these individuals at work and experience their heart that they put in their roles, even during the most challenging times. We will continue to be there for you when you need us the most, but today we ask for your help. We need you to step up, wear a mask, do not go to work when you are sick, and follow proper social-distancing guidelines when you leave your home. If you do this, it will help us care for dying individuals to do so in peace, comfort, and dignity.
Recently, I asked Gov. Jared Polis if he would like to express his thanks to hospice workers; here is what he had to say:
“Our hospice workers have given so much of themselves during these last nine months. When we talk of heroes, we often imagine individuals with superhuman strength or really neat powers. The men and women working on the frontlines of healthcare are among our true heroes — sacrificing comforts, time with their loved ones, and sometimes even their own lives to care for others. We are all in their debt and I personally want to say thank you. We can support our frontline workers by doing our part to fight the virus: Do not gather with individuals outside your household, wear a mask any time you leave your home, and ensure you are 6 feet apart any time you are around people not in your household.”
Thank you, from the bottom of my heart to all of the healthcare workers in our communities. We sincerely appreciate your sacrifice and dedication to your jobs. If the stress of your healthcare career has been challenging to manage, please visit cohcwcovidsupport.org.
Kyle Martinez is the chief executive officer of Touch of Care Hospice.
