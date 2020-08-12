The first Montrose High School team out of the gate in the 2020 season, representing the old hometown, will be the MHS Indian golfers. They’ve won two tournaments, winning in Delta last week and in Fruita Monday. Tomorrow, they’ll host other Western Slope teams at Cobble Creek. Tee times begin at 9 a.m. On Friday, the home tournament will be at Black Canyon with a 10:15 start.
Although two players from last year’s state champion team return, it’s basically a new lineup and a new coach, Steve Skiff. He’s certainly no stranger to Montrose golf. He was born and raised here, starred for MHS golf during his time in high school and played college golf for Adams State U.
Skiff, 42, has been an educator at Columbine Middle School for 10 years and was the golf professional at Black Canyon, 2000-2008. Former golf coach Dave Woodruff just striped it, going out on top, retiring, after winning three straight state titles, four straight regional championships and helping a slew of MHS golfers into college programs. This will be Skiff’s encore following the inestimable Woodruff. Woodruff led MHS golfers for 12 years, but took a break, 2004-2007. Skiff succeeded him then. Now he’s taking over once again.
“He was my high school coach and has influenced me greatly in my career as a golfer, in high school and in college. He’s always challenged me,” said Skiff. “Coach Woodruff has done such a great job with our golfers. People throughout Colorado know Montrose golf, our tradition and our championships thanks to him.”
The Indians won the 4A state title last October at The Bridges by 35 strokes, the team’s third straight state championship. That’s a butt-kicking. An exclamation point, an underlining of legacy. But – a.k.a. alas – that was last year; no one’s thinking about the 2019 trophy hoist while lining up those slick sidehill three-footers.
The Indians are blessed with two experienced state tournament veterans. Jordan Jennings, a senior, has competed in all three state title chases. Jake Legg, who was also on the 2019 team as a freshman, is back as a sophomore with more experience.
“Both guys have had great summers playing,” said Skiff. “We’re blessed with experience and youth,” he added, noting how 13 freshman and sophomores are also vying for the five travel/tournament spots on the team. Each school sends five golfers into tournament play with the three lowest scores counting toward the total. Often, the other MHS golfers travel with the team and play nine holes and compete during the week for those spots. Durango and Fruita will have strong programs this season, said Skiff.
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended everything, as we know. There’s no high school football this fall, nor basketball, nor wrestling. There will be sports with social distancing like girls softball, tennis, cross-country. So, how do you conduct a golf tournament in a pandemic?
Carefully, said Skiff.
“We’ll socially distance, take temperatures and keep up with if anyone is symptomatic. CHSAA has protocols in place.” (CHSAA – Colorado High School Activities Association – is the state’s governing athletics organization.)
Skiff said tournaments will be scored electronically. Players will have direct tee times, going straight from the bus to the tee, rather than mingling in a clubhouse somewhere.
Having a local team to cheer lifts any community. Skiff encourages spectators to come and watch the tournaments tomorrow and Friday at Cobble and BCGC. Masks and social distancing as per the state mandate apply. The tournament at Cobble Creek begins at 9 a.m.; Friday’s play at Black Canyon starts at 10:15.
“I’m glad our seniors will have a chance to play and compete this season.”
••••••
One of the highlights of Skiff’s career and one extraordinary memory for the MHS golf program was the time in 2005, when the team received personal instruction from the game’s greatest golfer, Jack Nicklaus. During those go-go real estate development years of that era, Greg Norman was putting his name on the Cornerstone Colorado club and course; Nicklaus had a similar role with Hideout Lake. Both were located on Dave Wood Road towards Telluride. In fact, there was a third resort then, Elk Mountain Resort, which featured a members-only shooting club and a fancy restaurant.
Eventually all three would go belly-up with a fraction of their development completed when the recession hit hard.
Both legends, Nicklaus and Norman, would provide contrasts of personality. They had both flown into town, on separate occasions, to check on the progress of the developments that would be associated with them. Norman flew into Montrose via his latest black helicopter, hosting an hour-long lunch and tour at Cornerstone. He was aloof, unapproachable, unfriendly. Maybe not the best strategy when selling $200,000-$400,000 home construction lots. Nicklaus, however, was the opposite. The MHS team rode to Hideout Lake on a bus where Nicklaus warmly greeted them, gave them instruction, signed autographs. By and large, they hung out with the game’s greatest name.
“He couldn’t have been nicer,” said Skiff. “He enjoyed our company and it showed. It’s one of my best memories in golf.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.