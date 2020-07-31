The state of Colorado recently denied a variance request by the City of Ouray that asked for the state-mandated 50-person maximum allowed in the Ouray Hot Springs Pool to be increased to 200 persons.
The request was a month old when it was denied.
If this decision was based on science, then it’s clear there is absolutely no equal application of science being applied by the state. Whether it’s 50, 100 or 200 people in the pool, it pales in comparison to the masses of people walking up and down four-foot wide sidewalks in the city all day, every day.
There have been a total of 12 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ouray County, 13 if you included a non-resident.
That’s an infinitesimal number. According to the county website, 532 tests have been administered for the virus, which makes the positive test rate 0.022 percent.
If that’s not low enough, consider that the percentage of positive tests for the entire population of the county is around 0.002 percent.
Still, we should limit the number of people in the pool to a maximum of 50, a number that the city council has stated is unsustainable financially.
Meanwhile, hordes of people walk up and down the narrow sidewalks in town, masked and unmasked. They gather at store and restaurant entrances. They cram into small spaces within stores. They bump up against each other in the local grocery store. They pass each other in and out of public and private places.
In the name of science, however, it’s clear it doesn’t take an advanced degree to apply policy in uneven ways.
This mixed message is reflected among Americans. None of this really makes sense, and it shows when you ask the average person on the street.
Consider the Axios-Ipsos poll, reported on Ipsos.com on July 28.
One response reported that 75 percent of Americans say others’ behavior is making the pandemic worse. However, nearly all (94 percent) of Americans believe their behavior is making the pandemic better.
Yet, nearly half (44 percent) said they saw a friend or family member within the past week, and only one in five reported wearing a mask or social distancing all that time.
Do as I say, not as I do is the mantra of this pandemic.
Of course, the way you frame your reporting on the virus can make all the difference in perception, not that news outlets would “frame” facts in any way.
In May, for instance, the Pew Institute, which bills itself as non-partisan, tweeted about its seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths by congressional district. “COVID-19 deaths have declined in Democratic congressional districts since mid-April,” Pew said, “but remained relatively stable in districts controlled by Republicans.”
What the tweet didn’t mention was the rate of deaths per party district was about one-quarter less in Republican districts than in Democratic districts after the reported decline.
So, how do you frame the latest Center for Disease Control COVID-19 numbers for Colorado? On the one hand, you can say all this social distancing, mask-wearing and caution is working and we should continue to let the economy suffer for the sake of lives.
On the other hand, you can say the numbers are so small that it’s not worth the financial and emotional pain all of this dampening creates.
The state has adopted the former.
Here are the numbers:
• Colorado population: 5,840,000
• COVID-19 cases: 45,314, or 0.008 percent
• 1,679 deaths: 0.0003 percent
How about numbers by area counties vs. state population?
• Ouray cases: 12, or 0.000002 percent
• San Miguel cases: 73, or 0.00001 percent
• Montrose cases: 265, or 0.00005 percent
But, you say, it’s not correct to compare county cases vs. the total population. Those numbers should be compared to county population numbers. Sure, the numbers could be framed that way, but that would ignore the fact that there is still ample travel from county to county.
We don’t live in bubbles, even though the state is trying to keep us in bubbles.
Let’s pretend we do, however, and look at case numbers by county vs. county populations:
• Ouray cases: 12, or 0.002 percent
• San Miguel cases: 73, or 0.009 percent
• Montrose cases: 265, or 0.006 percent
Admit it, you had to do a double take to see the difference in those numbers.
And when the state came back after a month and denied Ouray’s request for a variance for the pool, with these numbers squarely in front of them, you have to wonder what the state based the decision on.
Either it wants to continue putting the brakes on because it feels it is working. Or it wants to keep the economy down for other reasons.
You have the numbers. Decide for yourself.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
