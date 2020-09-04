Someone in Ouray needs to take charge of the annual Jeep Raffle.
If you visited Ouray any time over the past 55 years, you no doubt saw a Jeep with a sign saying something akin to “Win this Jeep!” parked on Main Street.
Not this year.
At least not yet, and time is running out.
The raffle, in recent years, was conducted by the Ouray Chamber Resort Association. That organization was contracted by the City of Ouray to handle marketing for the city and run the visitor center. Money collected through a lodging tax helped fund the organization.
Last year, Ouray’s city council pulled the plug on that organization after finding its books in shambles. It hired a marketing person at a fraction of the cost, and turned over the operations of the visitor center to volunteers.
Sales tax revenue, hotel occupancy and traffic at the visitor center – sans COVID-19 shutdown – haven’t skipped a beat.
Meanwhile, board members and strident supporters of OCRA dug in their heels, some of whom threatened as much as a recall effort to remove the mayor over the council’s decision not to retain the financially-moribund non-profit.
And OCRA, in its defiance, decided it would try to remain viable by selling memberships and continuing to conduct the Jeep raffle.
So far as can be discerned, nearly two months after its annual meeting and unveiling of its membership packages, the only members listed on OCRA’s website, ourayco.org, are ones whose businesses are associated with their board members.
As for the Jeep raffle, it’s clear the city needs to get control of this.
The raffle, historically, has been conducted over the summer months, and proceeds have been used to fund fireworks, scholarships and other community-related events and efforts. The Jeep would be parked on Main Street, bright and shiny, and tourists would take their chances by buying raffle tickets to win the Jeep. Past winners have come from Colorado, Kansas, Texas, Illinois, Arizona, Arkansas, Wyoming, Washington and a host of other states.
It was a great way to help brand Ouray as the “Jeep Capital of the World,” and visitors looked forward to returning to Ouray and taking a stab each year at winning a Jeep.
It’s not looking like that’s going to happen this year. As of yesterday, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s raffle division, OCRA has yet to even apply for a raffle license for 2020.
Earlier this year, the organization told the city that it had already purchased the Jeep for this year’s raffle. And it insisted that, even though they were not awarded the marketing and visitor center contract, by dang they were going to continue the Jeep raffle tradition.
There are four tabs on the top of their web site, one of which is entitled “Jeep Raffle.”
“Win a 2020 firecracker red Jeep Wrangler, that’s ready for adventure,” it states on the top of the Jeep Raffle page. Below it says that the Jeep will be raffled off on Yule Night, December 5. It also states that only 5,000 tickets at $20 apiece will be available.
But they aren’t licensed to sell tickets, yet.
With only three months to go, and the city headed into its slower season, it’s looking like OCRA will need quite the push to be able to hit the December 5 mark. Heck, with a brand new website, one that I’m guessing, has no traction, it will be quite the feat just to sell a quarter of the 5,000 tickets needed to recoup the cost of the Jeep.
•••
“Colorado is so much better than everywhere else,” Karen Avery observed. “There’s some serious pain in the country and we’re standing up okay. I’m happy with that.”
This was from the Sept. 3, 2010, issue of the Ouray County Plaindealer, in an article entitled “June uptick in sales and lodging tax bodes well for summer season.”
Avery was a local hotel owner and past president of OCRA, back when OCRA operated in the black.
After the economy cratered in 2008, the lodging and tax numbers of 2010 were welcome news.
For instance, sales tax collected that June in Ouray was $101,029, compared to $75,759 the previous year.
History is repeating itself, but at a much faster pace. Year-to-date sales tax for 2020 through July is $573,182, compared to $549,165 for the same period prior year.
