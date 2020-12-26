One early Ouray newspaper publisher nearly got shot by shooting his mouth off about the price of beer in Creede. I discovered this as I came across the name of an early saloon in Ouray called the Bucket of Blood.
It was located across the street from the Beaumont Hotel where the parking lot of the Ouray Chalet now sits. The Bucket of Blood had been many things after it was a saloon, including a laundry and a boarding house, but it served the Ouray Plaindealer staff well as a saloon. Meandering to 1909, in the Dec. 3 issue of the Plaindealer, I came across an account written by Editor F. J. Hulaniski. He was reminiscing about a time 19 years prior when he and his partner, ‘Muldoon’ Kelly, “were running the Plaindealer in the basement of the opera house, and directly opposite from the old ‘Bucket of Blood’ saloon, to and from which the office force always had a good trail broke through the snow.”Hulaniski, continued his remembrance of around 1890 and said he went to Creede around that time to see about starting a paper there, “feeling that the wild-eyed heathen over there needed religious and editorial training as much as the constituency round and about Ouray.”The first person he met in Creede was none other than Bob Ford, who had shot famed outlaw Jesse James in the back in Missouri. Ford was at first celebrated, and even went on a speaking tour in Missouri, but soon became known as the “dirty little coward.” Evidently, shooting anyone in the back, even one of the most notorious outlaws of all time, was frowned upon.
Ford was forced to leave the state for the good of his health.He wandered a bit, finally settling in Creede where he started a dance hall. Hulaniski said he happened into Ford’s dance hall on his trip to Creede and asked a lady why it was that beer was one dollar per, instead of a nickel as it was down in Kansas.
“She beckoned to Ford,” Hulaniski wrote, “and he came over and informed me that the next train left town in just five minutes.”
Hulaniski got the message.
“When I reached the depot I had nearly four minutes to spare, and never went back to Creede.”Ford’s dance hall would burn down in 1892, and he quickly set up a makeshift tent in which to operate. The next day, Edward O’Kelley walked in with a sawed off shotgun, said “Hello, Bob,” and when Ford turned around O’Kelley dropped him with both barrels.O’Kelley was thought to have been a member of the famed swindler Soapy Smith’s gang, but that’s a story for another day.
The killing received wide publicity, but the town’s newspaper, the Creede Candle, took exception to the story as it spread.
“John R. Spears has been giving Creede a good showing in his New York Sun articles,” the Candle wrote July 1, 1892. “But he got way off the track in the Bob Ford killing when he said that a committee of 100 citizens hired Ed O’Kelly to kill him. Creede has no such committee and nobody but O’Kelly wanted the fame of killing Ford.”
In 1920, the Creede Candle posed the question to its readers: Was the body of Bob Ford, slayer of Jesse James, ever removed from Creede where it was buried in the little cemetery known as “Boots-on-hill?”
That’s Boots on, as in gunslingers who died with them on.
“The body remained there only a short time,” the Candle wrote in its November 20, 1920 issue, “and was removed to St. Joseph, Mo., by relatives of the dead man.”
A half-dozen or so occupied that peculiar cemetery.
“Some old resident recently showed us a photo of the Bob Ford funeral at the grave,” the Candle wrote, “and among those present were a number of women, and the wind was blowing and it still blows on ‘Boots-on-Hill,’ a dreary, snow-covered spot.”
Three years later, the Candle once again had to settle the score on another Bob Ford rumor.
In its October 6, 1923 issue, it had this to say:
“The report that Bob Ford’s tombstone is the home plate at the Creede baseball grounds is an error. Bob’s resting place is out beyond the second base, and most of the visiting batters never get around that far.”
Merry Christmas to all.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
