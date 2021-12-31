My girlfriend suggested to me a few weeks ago that I find something positive to write about Ouray County politics.
A New Year’s resolution, perhaps?
OK, here goes.
The only constant in life is change, or is it the constant erratic behavior that comes from Ouray County Commissioner Ben Tisdel? It could be the constant sound of constituents counting down the days until he is term-limited.
I, for one, am torn, however, that Tisdel’s attempt to extend term limits failed, and he is left with fewer than 11 months in office.
Time and time again, when I’ve found myself straining for column fodder, he has come through in shining fashion.
Tisdel, who is on his second four-year term, will be replaced next November. I may be wrong, but as much as I enjoy his unintended contributions to these pages, he doesn’t seem to be enjoying the last leg of his $70,000+ per year gig.
Now in his seventh year of rule, of not understanding things like why it’s not important for the county to join the Paris Peace Accord efforts, or having to be open and accountable, or not catching on to subtle hints telling him that he’s not paid by the spoken word in meetings, he’s now engrossed in attempts to punish the local newspaper.
Last week, according to a report in the Ouray County Plaindealer, the county commissioners were discussing the duties of the Public Information Officer for the county.
The PIO explained that she manages a dozen social media sites and always, always posts things that make the county shine in the best light.
Discussion migrated to developing policy that went beyond social media, including utilizing...gasp!...the newspaper as a communication source.
All this openness and transparency was just too much for Tisdel, however. Before he broke out in hives over having to commit to being communicative in as many mediums as possible, he suggested the county look for ways to “avoid designating the Plaindealer as the paper of record for the county.”
In other words, even though state law requires it, and does so in order that public notices are published to the widest possible audience, Tisdel had to be petty and try to hit the Plaindealer in the pocketbook.
Tisdel lamented having to place notices in the Plaindealer, saying it is nothing short of “subsidizing” a private business.
But punishing a private business for doing its job is acceptable, I suppose.
The other two commissioners didn’t buy into the protest, and instead went with the law and voted to declare the Plaindealer the paper of record for public notices.
Tisdel has this, I’m not sure what you call it, thing about the law.
Not the kind of thing, mind you, that compels one to always follow it.
In September, when the commissioners were in the middle of hiring a new county attorney, Tisdel said “Let us review and discuss the possibilities (of candidates) that are in front of us for the first time.” Of course, it wasn’t the first time, as the Plaindealer uncovered that the commissioners had already offered and received a signed contract from their applicant.
Tisdel called the Plaindealer’s reporting “frivolous and vexatious,” because in his world of representation, it’s always a good strategy to stay on the offensive by means of accusing the accuser.
This time, however, he just skipped right over the accusation stage and just went straight to the pocketbook.
Ironically, now someone is after the county’s pocketbook. An unnamed attorney who was in the running for the county attorney position is suing Ouray County for age discrimination, contending that the county chose someone who was younger and did not meet the minimum qualifications for the position, according to a report in the Plaindealer this week.
In September, county commissioners “voted” to hire Leo Caselli, 36, who was seven years younger than the complainant, and one year shy of the county’s requirement of 10 years of experience.
The county hired Carol Viner, the former county attorney whom Caselli replaced, to defend it against this suit.
Viner called the charges “frivolous.”
Where have we heard that defense before?
Viner, of course, is the perfect choice to defend this suit because she was legal counsel when the county commissioners went through the hiring process.
She of all people should be best qualified to be defensive about the whole process.
The Plaindealer figures that the actual decision to hire Caselli was made behind closed doors in an Aug. 13 executive session, which would be a breach of law and public trust. The offer was made just days after that, but prior to the September open meeting when Tisdel feigned bringing the candidate discussion to the table for the first time.
It would be easy to prove that all was on the up and up if the discussion had been made in public. Luckily for the defense, executive sessions are supposed to be recorded in case there is a reason to challenge any part of the session. We can just go listen to the tape, right?
Oopsie daisy.
The executive session wasn’t recorded.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.