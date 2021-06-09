OPINION: ‘Jack & Cait’ bullying effort now law

What’s striking about Maya Haynes – in addition to her confidence and optimism — is the ring she wears on her right hand. Two strips of gold that wrap around what I thought was an opal in the center. It’s far more precious than a stone: it’s the fingerprints of her daughter, Cait.
Caitlyn Haynes “completed suicide,” said her mother, “by shooting herself in the family home.” It was March 24, 2015. Cait was a junior at Montrose High and was bullied in school and online in social media. She was 17 and was an accomplished student, athlete and artist who had previously taken a hiatus from public school to get away from the torment.
Legislation was introduced in 2020 to provide statewide direction for how to handle bullying from pre-kindergarten to senior year high school. HB 1221 provides clarity between conflict and bullying. It’s become known as “Jack and Cait’s Law.” The other namesake was Jack Padilla, 15, of Cherry Creek High School in Denver who took his life in 2019 because of bullying.
The legislation was introduced in the Colorado House by Reps. Lisa Cutter and Mary Young, Front Range Democrats. It was introduced and sponsored in the state senate by Sen. Don Coram, Republican of Montrose.
“Making someone feel less than they are is intentionally cruel. It can be through physical size or social status. Kids need support and advocacy. They need to know what bullying is and what it isn’t,” said Haynes last week in the garden of the Coffee Trader on east Main.
What’s also interesting in the law’s language is what isn’t there. There’s no mention of victimization. There is no language about suspension or expulsion for the bully. Haynes and her husband, Todd, insisted on this during the legislation’s two-year odyssey that included meetings with lobbyists, educators, lawmakers and parents.
“There should be rehabilitation. Getting kicked out of school only hardens the bully. A level playing field is the intention where both get better,” said Haynes.
The administrative office of Montrose High School called Maya the day of Cait’s death to let her know she had not returned from lunch. She and Cait talked often during the episodes of bullying. After the phone call from MHS that day, while driving all over town in a panic looking for her, she received a text: “Mama, I love you. I’m at home.” The Hayneses and police were there in 15 minutes. (The Hayneses live just outside Montrose in Ouray County.)
“I knew,” said Haynes of what had happened.
“The bullying was constant in school and on social media. It wears on you. It is physically and emotionally exhausting. She knew what was happening and didn’t know how to handle it. She tried to be tough. She tried to turn the other cheek,” explained Haynes citing instances of vandalism with Cait’s locker and car. She was once punched in the face while in a classroom; turned away from her peer’s tables at the school cafeteria.
“Bullying can change the brain chemistry in a person. If you’re bullied, you can remember names and places throughout life,” said Haynes. She also is blunt about the cause of death. “You say what it is. It’s suicide. She killed herself.”
••••••
Haynes Excavation is prominent in local construction with private, commercial and government customers. It was started by Todd and Maya Haynes in 1998. They relocated to Montrose three years earlier from northern California and started with one backhoe. Take one project, for example, the Montrose Water Park. Haynes made a particularly dull piece of the Uncompahgre River into a place that attracts kayakers and water enthusiasts from all over the country. (“Those are our rocks!” said Maya, enthusiastically.)
They’re also generous and reliable in donating time, materials and money to local nonprofits, like the Montrose Botanical Garden, or the Ute Indian Museum. Montrose schoolchildren have been on class trips, overseas missions and played on rec teams because of sponsorships from Haynes Excavation.
Todd, 52, is from Montrose and a 1987 graduate of MHS. Maya grew up in Laytonville, California, a small place of about 1,000-plus people and most famous because of the Hog Farm, the longest running hippie commune in the U.S.
“I was raised a hippie child. We were dirt poor and lived with no running water. We were barefoot and naked, grew our own vegetables and had no sugar in our diets,” said Haynes. “When new people bought the house next door, they saw us running around and thought we were cherubs,” said Haynes, laughing. Her high school graduating class had 20 students.
Maya and Todd met when they both lived in an apartment complex while she was attending Sonoma State College. He was a top salesperson and mechanic for the John Deere Co. She was working two jobs. “We fell in love,” she said simply. They married in 1995.
••••••
Maya has called upon her lifelong optimistic spirit and enduring support of friends since her daughter’s suicide. This legislation was also “one more reason I get up in the morning.”
They started the Before You Hate, Think of Cait Foundation. On the one-year anniversary of Cait’s death, a Night of Hope was held at the MHS track in her honor. It brought bullying and suicide to the fore. That foundation evolved into PEER Kindness. (Positive. Encouraging. Empathetic. Respectful.) There’s a website: PeerKindness.net in order to know more. (970-901-7744.) There are also printed materials available. Todd Haynes is the president of the foundation.
“No one really wants to deal with it. But it’s here,” said Haynes.
While local school policies have been rewritten, discomfort of bullying and suicide is prevalent. The legislation would compel Colorado school districts to deal with the issue head-on. The “Be Kind” and “Golden Rule” bromides don’t honestly rise to the seriousness of bullying.
“There has to be a safe and inclusive environment for kids to learn,” said Maya Haynes.
She’s realistic, too, in that developing legislation or starting local foundations won’t end bullying. “This is what I had to do after we lost our daughter. Our vision is to be upstream for the kiddos, not downstream.”
Haynes regularly volunteers with after-school programs to address bullying and peer pressure. They are held at the Montrose Community Recreation Center. She’s hopeful the message is getting out, particularly when children recognize bullying and its symptoms. The kids offer insights, input and empathy.
Cait’s siblings also have jewelry of their sister’s fingerprints; a ring for younger brother Austin and a necklace for older sister Ashley. Todd Haynes wears the ring as well.
I held Maya’s ring for few moments, looking it over, first marveling at the idea. Then recognizing the strength and tenderness that comes with.
Monday, Gov. Jared Polis made it official. “Jack and Cait’s Law” is on the books.
