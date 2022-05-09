As a former coal miner, I’ve seen a boom and bust or two. It used to be that we’d let rural towns just tough it out when prices declined, miners were laid off and mines were shuttered — it happened out here with coal and uranium — and left hard working families in the rear view mirror. Now, for the first time in Colorado’s history, we’ve got a chance to prove that we can tackle an economic shift with some wisdom and come out stronger on the other side.
Colorado’s bill, HB22-1394, would get resources to transition communities where market shifts are retiring coal production. It’s good for our economies, for our health and for coal miners. But it’s not nearly enough.
The $15 million bill allocates $5 million to the just transition cash fund and $10 million to the coal transition workforce assistance program. It’s money that will make a difference. But it’s far short of the $50 million discussed by legislators earlier this year to get coal miners into good paying, stable jobs and get local communities resources to invest in their own economic goals.
So, why did it shrink by more than half?
If you walk around my town of Nucla, you won’t see more than half of our out-of-work coal miners back on the job. You won’t find more than half of Main Street back and booming. You definitely won’t see more than half of your friends, family and neighbors that moved away back in their homes.
What you will find in Nucla is a town of folks still fighting to survive as a community. We have bright spots and fledgling new businesses, and visitors are starting to realize what a beautiful place this is and come to explore. But you will also find an overburdened and under-resourced infrastructure of necessary public services, like clinics, elder care, and most urgently, childcare. The basics necessary for those of us who live here year round to not just survive, but thrive.
These are problems that demand solutions at scale. HB22-1394 is not that solution.
But it could be.
I’m the farthest thing from a politician. But I’ve spoken to them in Washington DC and Denver. I’ve looked into the eyes of the folks who make decisions that impact people like me, a retired coal miner smack in the middle of a long family line of coal country residents and workers. I’ve told them that all we want are good jobs that return life, business, and vigor to our communities. And we want those jobs, and the training to succeed in them, now.
And we want it not just for us, but for all Coloradans, because the next American energy economy is with us — and it needs workers. These jobs are ours for the taking.
I’m not the only one telling it like it is to our leaders inside the beltway and down in Denver. Workers, community members, organizations and local elected officials have been making this case in and out of capitol buildings for years.
We know the problem. We have a solution. Now we just need it at scale.
That means robust legislation that makes looking after Coloradans like me and the Western Slope a priority, not an afterthought. That means a bill that makes a just transition the expectation, not the exception.
To the folks who will determine if HB22-1394 passes: I say pass it. And the lawmakers who are working hard to make it happen, I say thank you. Both they and I know that the biggest barrier to adequate funding is winning enough votes in Denver. Introduce and pass more of the same clear, good pieces of legislation that give the Just Transition Office the funding that they need to truly succeed. Make the promise of a Just Transition real for the communities you promised it to.
It may be rude to follow gratitude with a demand. After all, beggars can’t be choosers. But then again, no Coloradan should have to go begging in the first place.
Roger Carver is a retired coal miner and former President of United Mine Workers 1281 in Nucla, Colorado