One ballot measure in this last election reminds me of a classic MASH episode, when Hawkeye and Colonel Henry Blake were trying to requisition something.
Hawkeye: (regarding the requisition of an incubator, which was being denied) “We’re not asking for a jukebox or a pizza oven.”
Captain Sloan: “Oh, those I can let you have.”
Henry: “No kidding! Hey, those would be great on movie nights. You got any pizza requisition forms?”
Captain Sloan: “Just use the standard S stroke 1798 and write in “Pizza” where it says “Machine Gun.”
When Ouray County Ballot Issue 1A went down to defeat in the November 2 election, it was partly due to it being a bait and switch issue.
It was a tax that called for an increase of $411,000 in the first year, and annually whatever amount was generated by imposing a tax of $14.30 per $100,000 of property tax valuation.
The way property tax valuations are going, this tax was never meant to regress from year one.
It did, on its surface, have a stated use “solely for the operation, maintenance, and capital expenses of Ouray County Public Health Services.”
This definition was never clearly defined, except it was explained that Ouray County needed a dedicated funding source for its Public Health Services because current funding was tied to grants and outside funding, and that kind of dependence gave the county commissioners the willies.
The commissioners never said that current funding sources would dry up.
No.
This $411,000 was going to be piled on top of current sources.
Why would you ever stop asking for money?
The “switch” part of all this was revealed in the last few weeks leading up to the election.
First it was Ouray County Commissioner Lynn Padgett who explained in a social media post that some of the money currently pulled from the general fund to support Public Health would stay in the general fund.
Padgett said in her social media post, “When we move money from general fund to public health,” she wrote, “we are using funds that could instead fund Sheriff deputies’ positions (only one deputy is on shift right now). Calls are up for responses to crime, ordinance violations and high country responses.”
Of course, none of that was included in the ballot language, nor was there ever an absolute promise to the voters that the now-available General Fund monies would be used for such a purpose.
Perhaps, you may think, Padgett was just making suggestions out loud — and not in a commissioner meeting — as to how to spend county money, and this was only her opinion.
Then, along came Ouray County Commissioner Jake Niece, who responded to the ballot issue being drubbed by 57% against, 43% for. “We were hoping that with this measure,” Niece told the Ouray County Plaindealer last week, “we might be able to provide at least one additional deputy, but that’s going to be less realistic now.”
If you had read Ouray County Ballot Issue 1A, which almost 2,600 who voted on it did, nowhere in it did it say anything about sheriffs, or crime, or ordinance violations or general fund money.
Pizza, machine gun, sheriff, public health. It’s all just words.
Let’s face it, there never appeared to be a glaring need to find additional funds for public health. Instead, the most clarifying explanation from two county commisisoners was the need to increase funding to the Ouray County Sheriff’s office.
Why didn’t the county just make that case instead?
It’s because what I’ve said before and I’ll say again, as this case demonstrates, these county commissioners are not open and transparent. In this case they tried to get a $400,000-plus per year tax imposed on property owners that really was designed to fund something other than what the ballot language stated.
They got beat. Decisively.
As well they should have.
Next time, if they want to add funding to the Sheriff’s office, and it’s needed, then ask for approval on a tax for that and sell it to the public on its face.
Because we’re not going to just write in “Sheriff” where it says “Public Health.”
••••••••
In this past election, four in ten active voters in Colorado turned out to the polls. Of 3,887,589 total active voters, only 1,552,210 voted.
Mineral County had the highest percent turnout, with 68.38% going to the polls. Adams County had the lowest turnout, with only 31.03% who voted.
Locally, turnout went like this: Hinsdale County (62.62%), Gunnison County (47.14%), Montrose County (46.18%), Ouray County (57.25%), San Miguel County (45.08%) and San Juan County (53.41%).
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.