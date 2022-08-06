Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Sheriff E. W. Campbell of Lake City was beloved not only in the area but across the state, so it’s no wonder that justice for his killing was swift and brutal.

Campbell, around 40 years of age, had been deputy sheriff of Georgetown, and was lauded for his work in keeping law and order in that area. He took the sheriff position in Lake City sometime around 1879, and had other business interests, as well.



Tags