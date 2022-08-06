Sheriff E. W. Campbell of Lake City was beloved not only in the area but across the state, so it’s no wonder that justice for his killing was swift and brutal.
Campbell, around 40 years of age, had been deputy sheriff of Georgetown, and was lauded for his work in keeping law and order in that area. He took the sheriff position in Lake City sometime around 1879, and had other business interests, as well.
In April 1882, Sheriff Campbell and City Marshal Clive Smith went to a vacant house on the east side of the Lake Fork river to guard it. The owner, who was in the process of moving, suspected that someone was preparing to steal items in the house.
Campbell and Smith set up in the dark in the back of a hallway of the house late at night. At about 1:45a.m., they heard footsteps outside. They moved toward the back door and heard it open, but could only see the dark figures of two men.
Both of the figures stepped back, but then one lit a match and Sheriff Campbell yelled, “Throw your hands up,” and fired his gun. He was immediately met with return fire, which struck him fatally. “Oh, I’m shot,” he muttered, and fell into Smith’s arms.
The assailants ran off, but Smith got a good look at them in the brief light of the match. He identified them as George Betts and James Browning, proprietors of a dance hall just outside the city limits, known as the San Juan Central.
Armed scouts were soon sent out from town. Betts was found walking toward Lake City and Browning was located by the night policeman, Mr. Hines, and taken to the jail to join Betts.
The next day, the coroner’s jury declared Browning and Betts guilty, and both were manacled and placed in the inner cell of the county jail.
Word spread like wildfire in town. Quietly, a group of executioners was assembled, and these men met near the courthouse at 11 p.m. that evening. They were masked, armed, and equipped with ropes, properly knotted for vengeance, and sledge hammers with which to burst the jail doors open. The group grew in number as they waited for the moon to fall behind the mountains.
A few among them tried to dissuade them from hanging Browning, arguing that he was guilty only of burglary, but the pleas were met with indignant words and Browning’s advocates were informed that Browning should share the fate of Betts, who pulled the trigger.
They marched upon the county jail via Gunnison Avenue to Fourth Street, and were met with resistance from six jail guards. The guards cried “Halt,” but the cries were not heeded, and the guards, finding themselves terribly outnumbered, declared their duty done and moved clear.
It took the vigilantes about 20 minutes to smash the door down, all the while Betts and Browning were being assured that justice was about to enter.
When the door opened, someone yelled, “The ropes! The ropes!,” and a few men entered and dragged Browning out of the cell. He was still manacled, but with the strength of a bull he plunged with lowered head into the midst of a circle of revolvers.
Five times the rope was placed over his head, and each time he succeeded in twisting out of it. Finally, his arms were held down and the rope was secured so firmly that he could not remove it, and it was drawn tight.
He was assured that there would be no mercy for him.
Meanwhile, there was trouble getting the rope to Betts, but finally it was fastened around his neck. He asked for a chew of tobacco, but was assured that friendly aid was not forthcoming.
They were then led down the road to the Ocean Wave bridge that spanned the Lake Fork and was named for the Ocean Wave smelter. It was strengthened by two frames with cross beams about 12 feet above the floor. Betts was led under the east beam, the rope thrown over it, his knees trembling. Once Browning was prepared for suspension, the command “Up with them,” was given, and they both were instantly drawn upward about five feet, and a moment later within a few inches of the beam.
Browning tried to reach the rope with his tied hands behind him, but his faint attempts were in vain. And because the rope length from beam to each was so short, it was reported that their “bodies did not twist about but slightly swayed in the early morning breeze.”
Note: A year later, it was pointed out by the Silver World editor, that when famed cannibal Alferd Packer was removed from the Lake City jail and taken to the Gunnison jail, he was led past the spot Sheriff Campbell had been shot and was taken across the Ocean Wave bridge. Sentiment among many was that Packer should have just met the same fate, right then and there, as did Betts and Browning a year prior.
“Quietly, (Packer) was conducted from the jail across the Fourth Street bridge and mesa, passing the room where Campbell fell, and then, as if to illustrate the irony of cheated justice, Packer was led across the Ocean Wave bridge where a team and buggy were waiting, and manacled, he was taken to Gunnison, where he is jailed,” lamented the Silver World.
Sources: Gunnison Daily News-Democrat, April 27, 1882; Georgetown Courrier, May 7, 1898; Gunnison Daily Review, May 1, 1882; Pitkin Independent, April 29 and May 6, 1882; Silver World, May 26, 1883.