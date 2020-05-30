In college, I had an advertising professor in a remedial marketing class. There were about 300 of us budding Madison Avenue, pimple-faced pigeons packed into the small auditorium for our twice-weekly, mid-afternoon snoozer.
It’s a wonder I remember anything from that class that semester so long ago, but there is one topic the professor hit on that perked most ears: beer.
That’s a subject that’ll wake up a college kid from any nap in no time at all.
He was talking about the theory of marketing to small percentages of the masses that have the largest buying power. In general terms, he was applying the “squeaky wheel gets the grease” saying to approaches to advertising.
The question he posed was, “Why do you see so many beer commercials during sporting events on television?”
He further formed the question by adding, “Don’t you think all those men watching sports are already drinking beer?”
None of the blurry-eyed beasts in attendance knew the answer.
“Because 75 percent of beer is consumed by 25 percent of beer drinkers,” the professor said, answering his own question.
He explained that beer makers advertise to beer drinkers because if they can just get a tiny fraction of Joe Six Packs to buy their beer instead of the other guy’s beer, even once in a while, their market share will increase substantially.
I think about that lesson every once in a while, and thought about it the other day when I ventured into a Facebook discussion, against my better judgment.
Someone posted that a Census worker came “snooping” about their parents’ ranch, and said if she had been there she would have given that Census worker a piece of her mind.
She went on to call the worker a “jack wagon.”
Since I have no governor on my mouth, I decided to weigh in, I repeat, against my better judgment. I say this because no one ever at any point in history has ever changed anyone’s mind in a Facebook discussion.
I merely pointed out that, as a Census worker myself, I understand how awkward it is to walk onto people’s property, but we are required to do so. And, I added, “We are not jack wagons.”
And there it began.
I knew immediately that I was arguing with one of the 25 percent who did 75 percent of the complaining on Facebook, and there was little advertising or promotion that I could do to persuade her to take back her “jack wagon” comment.
I wasn’t even sure what a jack wagon was, but was fairly sure I didn’t want to be one.
According to urbandictionary.com, a jack wagon is a freight or chow wagon used in the late 19th century. It was often the last wagon in the train, making it the least favorable due to the dust and waste it had to drive through.
As an insult, it refers to one’s lack of intelligence.
Well, I was having none of that, until I was told that I was “lower than a jack wagon.”
Lower? Did she mean the wheels it rode on? No, that’s part of the wagon. Oh, maybe the manure deposited from the beasts up ahead that it had to ride through.
She was calling me a pile of…
That’s when I decided to steer my wagon north as the train kept on west.
••••••••••
The bears are out and about, not having a care in the world about social distancing or the ‘ronavirus. Reports on the Nextdoor app have bears wandering around the Divide Ranch and Club golf course.
It may not be by chance that they’re hanging around the rough, however. The post went like this:
“Across the 1st fairway from the clubhouse, a young, bold bear just walked up at 11am to our bird feeders with us sitting on the patio. We take the feeders in at night. I guess we will be bringing them in if we are not outside.”
Some suggested in reply that bird feeders actually attract the bears. One noted that a fed bear is a dead bear, as is said.
Another suggested hanging flowers instead of seed and attracting hummingbirds instead of bears.
And, even though it’s common knowledge and practice among the locals not to feed bears, especially as an effort to not have to put them down when they return repeatedly for a free meal, no one came right out and called this poster a jack wagon.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
