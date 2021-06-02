Good afternoon, Montrose.
Butter Side Up……Today, Ryan King of Montrose is on his way to Omaha in order quality for the U.S. Olympic Swim Team. On May 21, King qualified for the Olympic qualifying by winning the 400-meter individual medley event at Westmont, Ill. with a time of 4:25. There was some pressure: this was the last swim meet before the Olympic qualifying and he had just the one shot.
The 400 IM features the four disciplines of swimming: butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and free style swimming.
All this while wrapping up classes and studying for exams at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. King will be a junior next semester and been on the Wildcat swim team since graduating from MHS in 2018 where was an all-American swimmer and ranked number one in Colorado. He is an economics major with a minor in computer science.
“I’ve been busy,” deadpanned King last week via cell phone.
Some 750 athletes will be competing for the coveted spots on the USA Olympic swim team. In all, the U.S. will send 1,305 athletes to Tokyo, scheduled to begin July 23.
More Team USA Memories……The last Montrose athlete to reach this level of Olympian athleticism was skier/ski aerialist Kate Reed. She just missed qualifying for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. Reed was on the USA team as an alternate and forerunner, in uniform and skiing with her peers during ceremonies. Four years later, she missed qualifying by one spot for the 2006 Olympics in Turin, Italy. Shortly thereafter, Reed won the 2006 USA Freestyle Championship.
Reed was the youngest member ever named to the US Ski Team when she was 13. She skied competitively for 13 years before retiring in 2007. Reed and husband, Brian Currutt, live in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, near Cleveland, with their two children. They are pharmaceutical executives. Brian Currutt was a member of the 2002 USA Olympic ski team in Salt Lake. He finished sixth in the free style event.
As The Clay Flies…….So many people have Bill Wilson’s pottery in their homes. Functional and beautiful. His Paw Print Pottery has been in business for more than 40 years hereabouts. A new venue this summer for him — Ridgway Farmer’s Market, 10 a.m. on Fridays. In Hartwell Park, home to spectacular trees and lush grounds. The market runs through Oct. 8.
The farmers market in Ridgway began in 2000 with Jane Bennett leading the efforts. Then, it was at the Ouray County Fairgrounds. It moved to Hartwell Park in 2012.
From the, This Sounds Like an Ad, File……The Notebook enjoys a good lemonade, fersure.
For years, the memory recalled the best, from-scratch lemonade was from a vendor at the Canton (Texas) First Monday Trade Days. That was 40 years and 40 pounds ago. That icy cold drink cooled the anxiety of walking around all those exhibitors with no money. (Well, maybe I bought a Linotype tray or so.)
This monthly flea market in east Texas can attract more than 100,000 people over a weekend with 6,000 vendors. The original Canton Trade Days date to the 1850s.
The best, from scratch lemonade nowadays: Storm King Distillery on West Main.
Nikolas Paullus, the mixologist behind the bar, makes the beverage sing: fresh lemons, tart and served cold over ice in a copper cup. Not sugary like store-bought.
I asked him about the recipe. He was smiling, yet circumspect: “lemons and aides.”
Incidentally, the award-winning distillery celebrates their three-year anniversary Saturday. The music group, Neon Sky, will perform.
• Happy Birthday Greetings!……One of Life’s Good Guys, Evelyn Lawson, turns 90 June 5. Evelyn and Harry raised their kids and made homes in New Mexico, Texas and Wyoming before settling in Montrose. Harry was a range manager for the BLM.
You know that track at the MHS stadium? The one where athletes compete, band members perform, and graduates commence upon in front of family? Evelyn was essential to that project’s development.
• Controlled Burn Alert……Dee Coram, busy these days building a new Coffee Trader in Grand Junction, puts another candle on the cake today.
Quotable
• “I’ve learned that life is like a roll of toilet paper. The closer it gets to the end, the faster it goes.” – Andy Rooney, 1919-2011, journalist, author, “60 Minutes’”curmudgeon.
• “True terror is to wake up one morning and discover that your high school class is running the country,” Kurt Vonnegut, American writer, 1922-2007.
