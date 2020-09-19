Traditionally, grandparents were the fun one and would take the grandkids to the zoo, out for ice cream, have one-night fun sleepovers or have the grandkids for a week in the summer.
I know I always loved going to my grandparents’ house. Parents were supposed to worry about providing for their children’s medical care, nutrition, discipline, educations and well-being.
Presently, with the lack of parents receiving benefits like paid vacation, paid sick leave, paid family leave and affordable daycare, coupled with low wages and part-time positions, this leaves many families turning to grandparents for help.
This shift is leaving grandparents to provide more exhaustive financial and custodial help with 50% of grandparents providing financial assistance to their adult children and grandchildren, 39% providing grandchild care, and 31% help with errands, housework and home repairs.
In 2016, 2.7 million grandparents provided custodial care to their grandchildren; today, one in ten children live with a grandparent, and a third of these households do not have a parent living in the home, leaving the grandparent to solely raise the child.
This is often called the “skipped generation.” Many of the grandparents raising a grandchild do not have legal custody or guardianship over the child(ren), which is putting grandparents in emotional, financial and legal binds.
Depending on the situation, parents may leave children with grandparents for extended periods and the grandparent gradually takes on more responsibility this occurs when the parents are incarcerated, have mental health or substance abuse issues the children are abandoned. Grandparents may get an unexpected call from social services stating their grandchild needs a place to live because of the death of a parent(s), physical, sexual, emotional abuse, neglect or exploitation.
In fact, poverty is the most common underlying reason. Generally, grandparents providing custodial care have lower incomes and do not access public benefits. For example, only 12% of custodial grandparents and other kinship families access Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) and most would probably be eligible for the benefit.
Grandparents/kin need to be aware of the different custody forms:
• Grandparents as foster parents: grandparents may serve as foster parents or kinship care when the state removes children from their parents’ care;
• Physical custody with power of attorney: when grandparents take care of their grandchild for an extended period;
• Legal and physical custody: A grandparent who wants more control over the grandchild can go to court and ask for legal custody as well as physical custody, both being established through a court order;
• Guardianship has a wide variation in the meaning of all the forms of grandparent custody;
• Adoption is the most permanent arrangement that can be made between a parenting grandparent and their grandchild.
There are many programs that support grandparents and kin caring for children. If you are newly designated grandparent or kin caring for a child or have been in the role for a while, it is OK to reach out for support. You are not alone.
I sit on six Individual Services and Support Team (ISST) committees throughout San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties sponsored by Hilltop Family Resource Center and the Uncompahgre Board of Cooperative Educational Services (UnBOCES). I am amazed at how multiple agencies and school districts come together to wrap services and support around the child(ren) and the grandparent or kin to help the family in adapting to their new lifestyle.
Family resources:
• UnBOCES Board of Cooperative Educational Services in the Uncompahgre Valley of western Colorado provides a variety of services for families and children: www.unboces.org, (970)-626-2977;
• Hilltop Family Resource Center has a program for grandparent support through Region 10 and supports ISST: www.htop.org, (970) 252-7445;
• Uncompahgre Volunteer Legal Aid, can help with custody forms: uvlamontrose.org/, 970-249-7202;
• Tri-County Health Network provides Medicaid care coordination and is engaged in multiple community organizations: tchnetwork.org, (Amy Rowan, Care Coordinator Supervisor, 970-614-7311);
• Colorado Kinship Care and Kinship Family and our local Child Protective Services in San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose Counties work hard to support children and youth in our communities. To access all child welfare programs in Colorado, go to (https://co4kids.org) or call 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437).
Amy Rowan, Tri-County Health Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.