Recently CNN and CBS each earned kudos for digging deeper on an issue. They asked the tough questions that made folks in authority extremely uncomfortable and had equally as challenging follow-up questions. Adroit investigative reporting better serves the public.

When the media does its job, it ensures that we have fewer instances when we look back and say, "What the heck happened?" Just take the case of New York Rep. George Santos. The media did not properly verify and vet his credentials until after he was elected to Congress. This was a "what-the-heck-happened" moment. Now his congressional district unfairly suffers a diminished presence in Congress as Santos defends himself in court against sweeping fraud charges.



Tags