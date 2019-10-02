Good morning, Montrose.
First Things First……Happy Anniversary Greetings to KVNF Radio. Forty years ago, Saturday, Oct. 5, 1979, with 10 watts of broadcast power from a shack on Garvin Mesa near Paonia, “home grown public radio” first went on the air. Today, it’s 10,000 watts, has six full-powered repeaters in five communities and features two studios, including one in downtown Montrose. Its music is wildly diverse, check the website, kvnf.org, for a schedule. It’s an NPR affiliate and listener supported. Congrats!
Public Safety Town Hall……More police officers on patrol. More detectives. Better crime intel. More cops in schools. There will be two more “town hall” meetings
• Date & time: Thursday, Oct. 10, at 12 noon; and again at 6 p.m.
• Place: Colorado Mesa University/Montrose campus -- Cascade Hall. (It was the former Community Options building.)
City officials will answer questions and there will be a presentation. Yes on 2A yard signs and buttons are available at Proximity Space, 210 E. Main Street.
One More Dose of Ink……The state 4A boys golf tournament is next week, Monday and Tuesday, right here in Montrose, at The Bridges. The Indians won the regional tournament last week in Denver for the fourth year in a row and have four players in the state competition -- regional medalist Micah Stangebye, Jordan Jennings, Ryan Lords, Jake Legg. Montrose has won consecutive state titles and would seem to be favored for a three-peat, since The Bridges could be thought of as a “home field” advantage. The players know the course, fersure. But golf’s peculiar, not to mention unkind: Tiger was supposed to have won more major championships than Jack by now. Phil was supposed to have won at least one Open. You have to tee it up and play it where it lies. There’s no “gimmes.”……The Bridges is a terrific challenge for a state high school tournament. It’s unlike most golf courses that host a state competition. Read: it’s tough. A Nicklaus design, if the wind blows like it has been lately, the players will have to buckle up. Wondering out loud that if on the first day, when they hand out tournament towels, they’ll hand out two – one to clean clubs and balls, another to possibly wipe tears.
“We have a winning program here,” coach Dave Woodruff says. “We hope people will come out and watch.”
This is the first time the state boys’ tournament has been held here. The girls 4A tournament was at The Links at Cobble Creek in 2010. Kayla Keltz Rusk, these days the assistant professional there, was a freshman on that team. So, what was it like playing before the home folks? Nerves?
“I thought it was awesome,” she said confidently last week, while re-gripping a club, smiling. “I always liked playing before a crowd.” She was also a star basketball player at MHS during her high school days. She also recalled with a laugh that her first tee shot of the tournament rolled into the creek that guards the first green. Keeping her cool, she birdied the next three holes. Three years later, while a senior, she was the state 4A medalist. Jim Scarry, always an educator, but for a while (2006-2015) the MHS girls golf coach, will be the tournament’s official starter.
Eric Feely’s hospitable crew at The Bridges will deliver the sparkle and welcome for 84 qualifying golfers and their relatives and friends from all over Colorado. Bruce Grigsby, a former longtime educator hereabouts and greenskeeper these days at The Bridges, played Pebble Beach on vacation last week with a brother. “Our course (The Bridges) compares favorably. It holds it owns with Pebble Beach and Sawgrass,” so says the 2002 Montrose-Olathe Teacher of the Year. Well, there you go.
Hither & Yon……Clever marketers, those librarians. The Notebook didn’t miss a minute of Ken Burn’s 16-hour episodic documentary, ‘Country Music’ recently. Stopping by the Montrose Regional Library one day last week, there was a table of books by the friendly checkout about Johnny Cash, Tammy Wynette, and other legendary singer-songwriters. The biographies were a few years old, but no matter. Someone over there was thinking about the tie-in, plus videos, too……Giving Guys of Montrose……They’ve raised more than $10,000 in 2019 for local charities and good causes. The last meeting of the year – plus lots of fellowship – is Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the clubhouse at Cobble Creek starting at 5:30 p.m. Here’s how it works: three local non-profits make presentations and those attending vote where to dedicate that night’s funds. Attendees are asked to bring $110. That’s $100 for the non-profit, $10 for the hospitality. If interested, call Bob Tesch, 970-737-4668; or, Kay Heinchell, 970-209-0378. The first meeting of 2020 is Jan. 7.
Best Time of Year……October. Baseball’s second season. Fearless prediction: Astros and Dodgers meeting in the World Serious. Quotable: “You see. You spend a good deal of your life gripping a baseball, and in the end, it turns out that it was the other way around.” – Jim Bouton, former major league pitcher, author, 1939-2019
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
