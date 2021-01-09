You might not have been aware, but today is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and it would be difficult to find anyone in Montrose who appreciates our police like the Daily Press.
As a newspaper, we ride the fine line of staying impartial and reporting the facts, yet veteran crime reporter Katharhynn Heidelberg would tell you we still have to keep a good relationship with our police because often they’re a primary source.
As individuals, we realize our local law enforcement at the Montrose Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office strive to keep our community safe. You’ll find today on the front page we recognized this day for what it is.
If you’re looking for a way to show your appreciation for police, Blaine Hall, our police chief, has some good tips.
“Probably the best way is to write something on social media and tag the Montrose Police Department,” he said.
But go ahead and tag our other local agencies while you’re at it.
“Encouragement (is good), and if people see an officer in town or something, it’s no different than a vet — just let them know you appreciate them,” Hall said.
He added that oftentimes folks like to take goodies to the police department. But given that the holidays just passed, and, like us, they ate their fill, Hall says health food would probably be better.
In all seriousness, police officers sometimes are asked to put their lives on the line, and we saw just this past week that a police officer died from injuries sustained during the storming of the Capitol. These kind of things happen to officers more often than we hear about, and at a much higher rate in larger cities than here on the Western Slope.
Sheriff Gene Lillard said officers and deputies here enjoy wide community support. “We’re just really blessed to live where we do live and have the overall community support us. We are very grateful for that. Through the times that we’re going through right now, I have nothing but good to say about our community. They really back us up and support us, as we do them.”
He also gave a shout-out to officers across the country: “They truly put their lives on the line every single day.”
As you’ve read in our reporting over the past couple weeks, the COVID-19 vaccination is on its way for thousands in our community.
Among those eligible to take the vaccine in the first wave were frontline healthcare workers and nursing home workers and residents. Among those in the second wave, who are now eligible for the vaccine include people like teachers, state government official and grocery store employees.
Dr. Joe Adragna, the county’s pandemic specialist, said so far the take rate locally has been about 50%, meaning half the folks eligible are opting not to take it. He went on to tell the Press that some are objecting because they don’t want the vaccine and others because they want more at-risk people to get in line before them.
The former reason isn’t a good one, Adragna said.
According to the FDA, there’s a remote chance the vaccine could cause an allergic reaction within an hour of receiving the shot, but that those reactions are most likely mild and non-life-threatening.
In general, vaccines are safe. Beyond that, getting the vaccine is much better than contracting COVID-19.
I can tell you that because I contracted the illness in late November, and it wasn’t fun. Those that would have you believe it’s no different than the flu are wrong. The fever and cold chills were bad enough. But also, everything tasted terrible, I had no appetite, and it was hard to even keep water down for stretches. It took me a little over a week to get over the sickness, and on the very last day I was showing symptoms, I thought I would have to go to the emergency room.
So, if you’re eligible, get the vaccine. Keep yourself, and your community, safer.
For more information on who is eligible, visit montrosecountyjic.com/vaccination. If you’re eligible, you can pre-register at the same website; just scroll down and click “Register Now.”
