Some local Legionnaires this week sat down with the Montrose Daily Press to talk about the LEGION Act, which President Donald Trump signed this week.
Daniel Tyler, a retired Army veteran and the commander for the Montrose American Legion Post 73, spoke about how the LEGION Act does what the American Legion has been trying to get done for 100 years — and it just so happens 2019 is the 100th birthday for the Congress-enacted veterans organization.
Essentially, the law declares the US has been in a state of war since Dec. 7, 1941, meaning 1,600 service members killed or wounded during previously “undeclared” periods of war will be honored. The bigger news is that it opens the door for about 6 million veterans to access American Legion programs and benefits.
The LEGION (Let Everyone Get Involved In Opportunities for National Service) Act seems it could provide a shot in the arm for the American Legion, which has struggled with membership over the years.
Michael Cox, you may have noticed, has been providing some much-needed agriculture news for the Montrose Daily Press.
If you recognize that name, this may be why: On July 9, the Press published a piece about Cox’s battle with West Nile virus encephalitis — and how he beat it. In the summer of 2018, he contracted the virus. At 77, the odds weren’t in his favor, but he talked about how his positivity and sense of humor helped him through. He said many folks his age can feel defeated when bad health strikes. He also said that’s when you’ve lost your bout with bad health.
His outlook: “It was nothing catastrophic that occurred is the way I look at it. I got a mosquito bite somewhere. That’s it.”
He didn’t play point blame anywhere, because after all, where would blame be pointed? At a mosquito?
Everyone can learn something from Mike’s outlook on life. If you didn’t catch the story, you can still read it at montrosepress.com: “How a local survived his bout with West Nile virus.”
He and his wife, Julie, retired to Montrose a few years ago, and they’ve been living the dream, aside from the West Nile scare.
Mike is an avid golfer whose game would put most of us to shame, even at the age of 78.
He spent a long career in media and now runs his own company, Burro Creek Media, which specializes in digital signage, motion graphics, video production and scripting.
He also has connections to the farming community, which is why, when he pitched the idea of supplying content for a weekly Farm page, the Press jumped on it. Send him an email at mcox@burrocreekmedia.com for story tips, or send an email to me to let me know what you think of the coverage.
Monica Garcia, our news editor, has been working hard for our upcoming Women of Distinction publication and event. Folks in the community nominated 25 women in Montrose and Delta counties who stand out for their achievements and successes in their fields. They could be volunteers, entrepreneurs, or just all-around good people.
We will hold the dinner and awards ceremony on Aug. 9 at the Pavilion, and the full publication will be in the paper on Aug. 11, with information on all the nominees, as well as the Woman of the Year, picked by her peers.
Tickets to the event can be published at montrosepress.com. If you’re already thinking about someone you’d like to nominate for next year’s Women of Distinction, nominations are usually welcome beginning in the summer.
