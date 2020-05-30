Michael Cox's response to Bruce Babbitt’s proposal for dealing with the impossible problem of water for both cities and agriculture in the Colorado River Basin, provides insights into the thinking of both men and a reminder that the situation will only get worse.
And before it gets lost in the comments that follow, a sincere thanks to the Montrose Daily Press for its increasing coverage of agriculture of which the two articles under consideration here are good examples, and the daily reminder of the importance of print journalism in the ceaseless efforts to create and maintain a good society.
The water issue, as Babbitt noted, is closely tied to many other issues facing us. Views on dealing with water issues vary considerably as the two writers make clear, and it is vital that the debate over these views be honest and constructive, Several decades of daily interactions with goats have convinced me that simple head-butting does not produce clear vision or thinking. Which brings us to the first of several issues in Cox's characterization of Babbitt and his proposal. Cox dismisses Babbitt's mention of the 500-year drought we are into. No, we have not had weather stations, weather balloons, satellites and computer analysis very long at all, but we have things like tree-ring records, the dendrochronology developed here in the Southwest that has helped us understand the occupation and exodus of the Anasazi people at our doorstep in the previous millennium.
And there is an impressive array of other natural records that atmospheric scientists and those in related fields continue to refine. Things I became aware of as a Geography professor at Colorado State University through regular faculty presentations and other interactions there. As early as 1977 they had become convinced through their work that major climatic disruption of the sort mentioned by Babbitt was underway.
To dismiss this as “hyperbolic suggestion” reveals not only Cox's limited knowledge of the subject, but also his acceptance of “politically correct” thinking in certain quarters of the present political landscape. This ignores the probability that Babbitt’s were honest, science-based convictions. It seems Cox might have benefited from a closer examination and adoption of some of Babbitt's thinking as he moved in Arizona circles of power and influence.
Telling in Cox's polemic was the absence of any mention of an essential element of Babbitt's proposal — that it involved less than 10% of the agriculture water in the Colorado River Basin water that could be taken from marginally productive land. Cox's characterization implied that irrigated agriculture and the food production associated with it would disappear. Not fair. None of us involved in and concerned with agriculture wants to see ag water and ag land diminished in any way. But I have been witnessing the loss of both for going on a century.
A 300-acre farm of the family disappeared under houses and a golf course south of town. And there were howls of protest from local ag leaders at suggestions we consider transferable development rights which would allow old farmers looking to finance their retirement from the windfall sale of their farmland for housing developments, to get that windfall without taking their land out of ag production. The idea was new here, and new is difficult for all of us, and it involved government and money, also difficult for all of us. But Babbitt maintains that legislation enabling his proposal has “strong support from the farming community” So those obstacles have been overcome in some quarters.
Central to Babbitt's proposal is the provision for monetary compensation on a voluntary, limited -duration basis. One might imagine an old (tired) farmer who would be delighted to retire a less productive piece of land for monetary compensation at a fraction of the previous work.
Finally, after bashing Babbitt, what does Cox propose? We can continue to butt heads, but we need something to butt over. This issue is of fundamental importance, and we need to figure a way that we can all put our shoulder to the wheel. Let’s keep after it.
Stu Krebs is a member of the Western Colorado Alliance for Community Action.
