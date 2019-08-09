There’s no doubt homelessness is an issue for Montrose.
Driving through grocery store parking lots, it’s apparent. Or, as has been pointed out recently on a certain Facebook message board, people without homes seem to be gathering on public property — the library, for instance.
As with most issues, it’s best our community tackles it head-on. That’s not what city leadership seems to be doing at present.
Tuesday night, Montrose City Council was handed a potential solution. It was a solution that had problems, but it was one that should have opened the door for dialogue.
Montrose Lighthouse Inc. and the founder of Shepherd’s Hand were among those asking for a rezone on property at 931 N. Park Ave. At the recommendation of the Montrose Planning Commission, city councilors decided to deny the rezoning application.
The hope of the folks seeking the rezone was to turn the property into a homeless shelter with a dormitory and other resources for those down on their luck.
Denial of that rezone means there aren’t a lot of options moving forward.
“This is a huge problem,” said Chris Hauck, CEO for Montrose Lighthouse, Tuesday night after city council voted. “We’ve contained (homelessness) thus far. Without the city’s help, without the city stepping up to the plate, it’s going to be unmanageable given this defeat today.”
The North Park Avenue location may not have been the best choice, admittedly. Community Options, which serves intellectually disabled people, is near the previously proposed location. There are also two schools in that general area.
Mickey Garduno, who lives in the neighborhood, went door-to-door gathering letters from neighbors in opposition of the homeless shelter.
“They do need a place,” she said. “And I think it’s up to the community, to all of us, to get together…”
There seems to be no obvious solution. There is one shelter in Montrose that operates through the winter (in a city-owned building, under a sublease), but once the weather changes, many of the homeless in our community have to take to the streets. That can happen in the form of people hanging around the local Colorado Mesa University campus, or at the library.
But there really isn’t a place for them to hang their hat at night.
The other problem: There doesn’t seem to be a lot of effort being put toward a solution.
The Montrose City Council, not having heard direct public opinion (they relied on what the Montrose Planning Commission heard), decided to say “no” to a potential solution. Not only did councilors say “no,” but they don’t seem to be presenting any alternative plans, beyond having allowed the lease for the wintertime shelter.
If the idea is, “We don’t want homelessness in Montrose,” come out and say as much. But while people are stuck sleeping on the streets, it’s a problem our community can’t ignore.
First and foremost, our city councilors need to say what they think (not one of them gave reason for the rezoning denial Tuesday beyond the fact that the planning commission suggested it), and then we need to come up with solutions that fit our community’s goal.
Does our community need a homeless shelter? Maybe not. It’s only one potential solution. Do we need some sort of resource that helps keep people off the streets? Definitely.
But at the very least, let’s not pretend this issue doesn’t exist.
Justin Tubbs is the managing editor of the Montrose Daily Press. He can be reached by email at justint@montrosepress.com or by phone at 970-252-7035.
