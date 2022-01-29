Denver interference with wildlife is unwelcome
What a breath of fresh air to hear from Claudia Lifton of Denver about how we need to stop hunting lions, lynx and bobcats. They, along with bears and wolves, are alpha predators with very few that can take them down. First of all, it is illegal to kill lynx and we had a lion study in Montrose County and stopped hunting them for awhile. They got overpopulated and started killing and eating each other.
A lion kills and eats one deer a week on average along with whatever else it can kill. Wonder where the grouse, rabbits and all are going to?
It is not just trophy hunting as I hear they are a lot like pork and are not to be wasted and it is a fine if you do.
Keep up the good work, Denver, and western Colorado will have no wildlife left.
Steve Thomas
Montrose
Back the JCPOA treaty
My father, Harold Knott, was born in Montrose and became regional director of the US Office of Emergency Planning under LBJ. I am writing as a former Israeli kibbutz worker, Peace Corps India Volunteer and Colorado social studies teacher.
It is imperative that Colorado elected officials in Washington, D.C., speak out to bring back the JCPOA Iran nuclear treaty. Coloradans for Middle East Diplomacy and Peace supports the Biden Administration’s ongoing negotiations along with other members of the P5+1 and Iran to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or Iran nuclear deal.
The JCPOA verifiably blocked each of Iran’s pathways to a nuclear weapon and created a much-needed diplomatic relationship between Iran, the United States, and U.S. allies.
The International Atomic Energy Association, the U.S. intelligence community, and European allies all agreed that Iran was in compliance with the agreement even after the Trump Administration stopped U.S. compliance. From implementation until the U.S. withdrew, there were zero proxy attacks on US forces in the region. In short, the deal was working to limit Iran’s nuclear program and move our countries away from war. Top Israeli security experts have stated that U.S. withdrawal from the agreement has been a total failure.
After years of punishing sanctions that harm millions of Iranians and escalating tensions that risk war, the Biden Administration has a limited window to return to the successful and historic nuclear agreement. We encourage the Biden Administration to do everything possible to bring about a full reimplementation of the JCPOA and we encourage Colorado’s Congressional delegation to publicly support this vitally needed diplomacy.
Dr. Bob Knott
Denver