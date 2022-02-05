Cure for stupid found?
The COVID pandemic is providing valuable insights into the thinking (and lack of thinking) by the American public.
For example, the states with the lowest vaccination rates and highest death rates from the virus have the highest church attendance combined with the lowest percentage of citizens who accept Darwin’s theory of evolution. Shouldn’t these folks try to evolve a bit more?
Silence is also revealing. Our thoughtful religion page writers, who tell us all about God every week, have so far failed to explain why the Almighty has decided to kill us with this deadly pandemic, but at least they aren’t claiming that “God is punishing the wicked.” This is a wise move for them, since the “wicked” atheists – who trust science and are nearly 100% vaccinated – are suffering the least.
Our citizens’ powerful reasoning skills are further illustrated by the fact that millions of them who know absolutely nothing about how the human immune system works have decided not to take this life-saving vaccine.
And there are a lot of vax-refusers in Montrose. Reasons I’ve heard are: “My multi-vitamins will keep me healthy”, “God will protect me”, and “It hasn’t been tested enough.”
Criminologists and psychologists know that a high percentage of the people sitting in prison are there because they listened to bad advice, failed to think through their problems logically and sensibly, and thus made bad decisions. Most COVID patients on ventilators or under the turf are there because they heeded Fox News and right-wing talk show hosts rather than doctors and scientists and thus made bad decisions.
To be fair, memories of past epidemics such as diphtheria and polio do fade. Few remember the time before polio vaccines when people lived in great fear of this terrible disease that crippled limbs and paralyzed your ability to breathe. To help anti-vaxxers appreciate how vaccine science is saving us from deadly diseases, they should be required to spend a week encased in an “iron lung.” Could this be the cure for stupid that we’ve been hoping for?
Al Read
Montrose
No thank you to the COVID test kits
Why would the federal government (a.k.a. Biden Administration) allow the purchase of Chinese-made COVID testing kits for distribution to the American public? Is there no company in the U.S. making these test kits?
The federal government paid over one billion dollars to a company in California to supply these test kits and they purchased them from China.
China is still suspected as the source of the COVID-19 virus.
I will not be using my free test kit.
Bill Babbel
Montrose
Insurrection, period
“WASHINGTON — The Republican Party on Friday officially declared the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and events that led to it “legitimate political discourse,” and rebuked two lawmakers in the party who have been most outspoken in condemning the deadly riot and the role of Donald J. Trump in spreading the election lies that fueled it.”
This statement is from the New York Times, Feb. 4, 2022. The two lawmakers are Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the only Republicans who have the guts to stand up for the truth.
Anyone who watched the attack on Jan. 6, 2021 has to know it was an insurrection. I sat on my sofa watching what I thought was going to be commentary on the recount and wanted to see what Trump might say to his “invited” rally-goers.
As the horde headed toward the Capitol, I was in shock to see them tear down the barriers and attack the capitol police with flag poles, baseball bats, stun guns and pepper spray. The Oath Keepers had a cache of automatic weapons stored in an Arlington, Virginia, hotel for use if needed (politico.com).
As I watched the windows being shattered and the insurrectionist climbing into the hallowed halls of the Capitol I had to shake my head to make sure I was awake and aware.
Shouts of “Hang Mike Pence” echoed throughout the attack with a noose hanging to add emphasis to that demand. Watching the senators and the House members rushing to safety and watching the bloody attack on the police left me in a state of utter disbelief.
Watching them tear through offices with no regard for the sanctity of that building was more than I could tolerate. Then to have those same congressional leaders who were terrified, literally afraid for their lives, state afterward that it was just a friendly tour of the Capitol galled me to my very core. The hypocrisy and the denial have no place in our democracy.
According to the police union, 140 officers were injured; 17 remain unable to work. Four rioters died in the attack, two from heart attacks. $30 million in damages was accrued in those hours of rampage.
The lies continue in spite of all the damage and injuries. The lies continue despite the arrests and convictions of the perpetrators. It was an insurrection, period.
Holly von Helms
Montrose