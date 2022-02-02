The left is divisiveHere are some things I have recently read that I had to chuckle about:
From Facebook: The Far Left Guide To Debate
1) State your opinion and insist it is a fact.
2) When someone disagrees, call them a racist.
3) If they still disagree, call them a bigot.
4) If they still disagree, classify it as hate speech, and now you’ve won the debate!
In a similar vein, a writer tried to take issue with the two conservative letters in the Jan. 5 MDP. Knowing he couldn’t refute any of the opinions expressed in the two letters, the writer took the above approach, and only attacked the writers. (“rants without social value,” “serving only to stir up division,” “inaccuracies,” “twisted logic,” “divisiveness,” “unethical,” “socially destructive,” etc.)
No need to actually refute anything the two writers said because they are divisive, right?
Just before every election, tax-and-spend Democrats like to pretend they favor us taxpayers keeping more of our hard-earned incomes.
A few months ago, Gov. Polis and Colorado Dems passed a gasoline tax increase effective this summer and increasing annually through 2028. (Democrats said the increases would barely be noticed by motorists.) With the election coming up, Dems now need to change their messaging to “cost savings,” so Polis now wants to delay the increases, at least for the moment (until the election is over?). These guys crack me up.
Speaking of divisiveness, Biden used the above tactics in his Atlanta speech promoting the Democrats’ “Voting Rights Act.”
They don’t want to actually discuss the facts that the bill would unconstitutionally impose federal control of elections in all 50 states, that the legislation has nothing to do with “voting rights,” that it is based on the lie that making elections less prone to cheating somehow limits anyone’s ability to easily vote, or that the legislation is highly unpopular with voters. So, the “Divider In Chief” slanders anyone in favor of election integrity, saying anyone who opposes the bill is on the side of George Wallace and Bull Connor.
No need to actually debate the merits of the bill with anyone because they are all racist bigots, right? (The only part of this that I chuckled about was the fact that Wallace, Connor, and everyone else who proclaimed “segregation forever” were mainstream Democrats.)
Chanda Ouimet
Montrose
Unaffiliated voters should boot out BoebertHere’s a call out to all unaffiliated voters in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District: Vote in the Republican primary in June to nominate a Republican candidate for U.S. representative NOT named Lauren Boebert.
Republicans have held that seat for 24 of the last 30 years. After redistricting, it’s gone from R+7 to R+9. The reality is whoever wins the Republican primary will likely win the General Election — as in 12 of the last 15 elections.
Unaffiliated voters joining forces with moderate Republicans can nominate a candidate to better represent the middle majority rather than the far-right minority. But it’s going to take unaffiliated coming out in force. Don’t let the far-right pick the candidate. The 3rd District is more diverse than that and deserves better.
The 2020 primary was decided by only 10,000 out of 110,000 votes.
District 3 has 230,000 (42%) registered unaffiliated voters compared to 170,000 (31%) Republicans and 135,000 (25%) Democrats. The unaffiliated have the numbers – they just have to vote.
Spread the word to all your unaffiliated friends: Vote in the Republican primary and make Lauren Boebert a one-term Congresswoman.
Remember — the primary you choose to vote in has no effect on which party you can vote for in the general election.
Brenda Freeburn
Gunnison