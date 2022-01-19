Mid-term elections can’t come soon enoughAll we will hear from the liberal media is about the events of Jan. 6, 2021. The reason is to draw attention from the failed Democratic policies of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. There is no comparison to be drawn to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.
The rally went too far and media has lied about what truly happened. If the Trump Administration brought up having the National Guard on standby but Nancy Pelosi and the D.C. mayor said no, who opened the possibility of a riot? Not Trump. Pelosi is responsible for Capitol security.
Remember the Founding Fathers wanted separation of powers and the president cannot impose military forces on in country matters without a request from local states or jurisdictions. It was a set-up. The only death was to a rallygoer; no police were killed as the media insinuated. No firearms were found.
Biden in his run for president was going to solve all problems COVID. With having the gift of three vaccines, more people have died under Biden’s watch than Trump’s. One of the big problems is that the Democrats want to force everyone to take the vaccine. I think everyone should be vaccinated but Americans are a free people and want to have a choice. Many are rebelling and putting their lives and others in danger.
The southern border is not being enforced. I do not blame people looking for a better life, but we need to know who is coming into the country. Not all illegal immigrants are looking for a better life. People from all over the world, including enemy states, are walking in. The open border is allowing tons of drugs to come in and many of our citizens are dying from overdoses. Border Patrol cannot enforce laws when they are babysitters and not allowed to patrol the border.
Crime is out of control in all Democratic cities. Incompetent DAs make police work useless when the criminals are released before paperwork is done. No-bail policies are not working. The 2020 riots were egged on by Kamala Harris on the Steven Colbert show. When not pushing for riots, Harris was raising bail money to get the criminals released. If surveillance were pursued during the 2020 riots like the Capitol debacle, how many lives could have been saved and millions of dollars of property damage could have been avoided.
Inflation is out of control. Energy production has been restricted and fuel prices effect availability of all goods and services. While wages are rising, prices are rising faster. Supply chain issues are limiting product availability and raising prices.
National security has been compromised with Biden’s foreign policy blunders. The Afghanistan withdrawal was a total failure and gave our weapons to the enemy. Backing off on the Nordstream pipeline sanctions has helped Russia financially and creates European dependence on enemy energy.
Mid-term elections cannot come soon enough.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
Biden is a breath of fresh airI am so happy that Joe Biden is our president. Looking through information on my computer I have been pleased to read that unemployment is down to 3.9%. One year ago, it was 6.7%. That is definitely positive progress.
Last June he proposed $300,000,000 toward increasing community policing and hiring more police officers. He is well aware of how overworked, stressed and vulnerable our men in blue are.
He has removed the ban on transgender people serving in the military. We need to increase the numbers in our military and to ban folks who want to serve from joining the service because of what is perceived as something unwelcome or threatening like homosexuality or “transgenderence” is not only discriminatory, it doesn’t make sense.
He has ordered the Department of Homeland Security to reunite families that were separated at the Mexican border. According to Newsweek magazine, 100 children have been reunited with their families and 350 more reunifications are in progress. I say hooray to that.
I cannot express how delighted I am that we no longer have a military presence in Afghanistan.
The cost in human lives and the astronomical financial burden we have borne for something that was so unsuccessful is a very sad chapter in our history. No president of either party could have exited that situation peacefully. It was too volatile.
He rejoined the Paris climate accord. Thank goodness. Every day there are more and more indications of the ultra-negative effects climate change is causing worldwide. The Marshall fire so close to home cannot be written off to any cause other than climate change.
The infrastructure package passed by both parties is long overdue. How many former presidents have talked about the sorry conditions of our infrastructure? Biden got it done — $1.2 trillion to fix our aging bridges and highways, airports and more. It also means putting lots of people to work.
In addition to all of the above, wages and salaries paid by private businesses rose 2.4 % last year. Inflation is staring us in the face, but it will not be with us forever. We lived through the inflationary period in the early 1980s and we’ll survive this one too.
It is so refreshing to have a president who is compassionate, willing to compromise, communicates with both parties and puts the country first. He truly practices the faith that he expresses.
Holly von Helms
Montrose
Coram’s record shows conflicts of interestWe have all seen instances of individuals elected to Congress, who entered office and became astoundingly wealthy by ostensibly using the power of their public office for personal gain. A gross conflict of interest by any standard! Sadly it is beginning to come to light that Colorado is not immune from that malignancy.
Daily Press publisher Anderson has fawned over Don Coram choosing to run against Lauren Boebert. Touting his “ability to reach across the aisle” to get things done, Coram feels he can break Washington deadlock by “reaching across the aisle” to work with Talib, AOC, Omar and other radical progressive socialists working to destroy this country.
My initial concern with Coram involved his reported leadership in changing the hemp laws, then becoming invested in the hemp business. Certainly an instance of gross conflict of interest! Now the chickens are coming back to roost, and I would encourage readers to visit https://corruptcoram.com to review the timeline of that particular issue and form your own opinion. Wonder why Anderson never addressed this obvious conflict of interest?
The true measure of a politician is not what he claims to be, but the positions he actually takes and the measures he supports. You can bet there is more coming on Coram as his voting records undergo more intense scrutiny.
Anderson’s attempt to use his power of the press to malign Boebert’s campaign is clearly obvious. The people of Montrose County who support her also have their opinions. I urge everyone to do their own research regarding Coram’s voting record and background.
Dee Laird
Montrose
Americans should take a cue from the Olympic spiritThe Olympics should be the model of how Americans need to interact.
One does not state, “Amazing job for a Democrat. If that competitor was a Republican, then there’d be even more success.” One does not cheer for a high score and state, “Great work. Now if they all were Democrats, it would have been perfect.” Cheering takes place because an American triumphed.
According to the Gallup Poll of November 2021, 31% are Republicans, 27% Democrats, and 41% are unaffiliated. Colorado hit a new milestone in growing numbers of unaffiliated. It is a high possibility that people want to cheer for the hardest worker, the one that represents all.
“Crossing the aisle” is political speak for the Olympic attitude. When a champion stands on the podium and the National Anthem is played, that person does not state, “I only did it for Republicans/Democrats.”
It was done for all.
AJ Smith
Montrose