A lousy year for media credibilityThis was a lousy year for media credibility. The media reminded us they are perfectly content to cover up the same corruption, and parrot the same partisan talking points that have made them even less trusted than Democrats in Congress.
Under Trump, the U.S. became an energy exporter for the first time since 1952 – a truly historic accomplishment.
Biden destroyed our domestic oil production by axing projects like the Keystone pipeline, canceling drilling leases, and pushing a cascade of taxes and regulation on the industry. That resulted in skyrocketing energy costs (well before Russia invaded Ukraine.)
When the U.S. produces more, the better it is for the world’s environment. When we produce less, others produce more. Biden’s totally arbitrary destruction resulted in more production in countries whose pollution standards fall far short of ours. Those countries use our purchase dollars for terrorism (Iran), anti-Israel activities (Saudi Arabia), and to finance the invasion of other countries (Russia).
An honest media would not let Biden get by with blatantly lying about cutting off domestic energy production, trying to blame energy producers for soaring gas prices, or saying that we “Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible.” Real journalists would not let Biden escape the responsibility for making the U.S. vulnerable to foreign suppliers.
Like the national media, the MDP has lost its credibility and is now viewed as just another mouthpiece for the left. Publisher Dennis Anderson (March 5) considers what Lauren Boebert does at the SOTU speech more important than reporting on the obvious contradiction between what Biden claimed in his SOTU speech versus his actual accomplishments (failures).
How about an honest editorial about Hunter Biden using his father’s status to sidle up to Russia, China and Ukraine on deals resulting in multi-million-dollar payments to the Biden family, and how that might compromise Biden’s ability to govern? Perhaps there are more important things (invasion at our southern border, inflation / stagflation / recession, soaring crime, unaffordable gasoline, Democrats sowing racial hatred, etc.) than Anderson’s fixation on Boebert. I can guarantee that Boebert does a better job fighting the Democrats’ destructive agenda than any good ol’ boy RINO Anderson might champion.
What’s more shameful — Boebert upset at Biden’s Afghanistan fiasco, or Biden smearing Americans as racist simply for supporting election integrity or his justice department smearing concerned parents speaking at school board meeting as “domestic terrorists”?
Ed Henrie
Montrose
Mascot change is not ‘Democratic tyranny’One of the first challenges to race-related mascot names was under Richard Nixon. The current movement was initiated by the Oneida Indian Nation Homelands on July 13, 2020, under Donald Trump. It is a nationwide grassroots campaign formed to end racial reference in mascots.
So, an absolute “no” to the printed comment that this is a Democratic tyranny to force a change and “they” are to blame for not accepting Red Hawks as new Montrose mascot. In fact (in case facts actually matter), the current Colorado Democratic legislators voted yes to Montrose becoming the Red Hawks, while the Republicans did not. Voting records are readily available, as well as when certain movements, bills, and other life altering changes are initiated and more importantly by whom.
For all of us who “re-eat” certain vegetables, maybe we should have considered a name like Delta State University’s Fighting Okra. Now, that has a common public identity.
AJ Smith
Montrose
Biden’s energy policies important piece of gas pricesThat’s interesting. A front-page MDP article (March 17) on gas prices, but no mention of Biden’s energy policies?
A person semi-detached from reality may conclude from that article that prices aren’t as bad as they seem. After all, even though gas prices are high, they are stabilized at the moment, and, when adjusted for inflation, today’s prices aren’t as high as they were fourteen years ago – yet. Gas prices dramatically increased last month due to the Ukraine invasion, but have stabilized — for now. So, relax.
A fair and balanced reporting would have included all of the story. Yes, Putin’s invasion is responsible for price increases, but over the past year and prior to the invasion, Biden’s policies created even bigger price hikes – an inconvenient truth fully understood by most American people.
Biden is now feebly attempting to shift blame for the increases away from his own decisions. His policies not only dramatically increased gas prices pre-invasion, but more significantly, gave Putin financial resources to invade Ukraine. Anyone with a sense of reality knows that when you give Putin the weapon of energy, he will use it.
Price increases in 2008 came at the tail-end of a decade-long energy crisis. Surging demand from developing economies, stagnant production, and Middle East tension caused oil prices to climb during the 2000s.
Today’s gas prices, however, are totally self-inflicted in a year’s time by Biden’s lead-from-behind policies, including discouraging domestic production and begging some of our worst enemies for more oil rather than increasing our own output.
Our energy independence could be restored today, but Biden is still committed to his “green energy” pipe dream that means strangling U.S. energy. Reality to Biden, is forcing the poor and middle class to buy $40,000 electric vehicles powered by the rare flammable pollutant, lithium.
As an optimist, I am not usually swayed by what the “experts” say, but if you want some financial experts’ opinions, check out the recent articles in “Fortune” predicting gas prices exceeding $5 per gallon over the next six months and the likelihood of recession and stagflation.
You can believe what you want, but with the inmates running the asylum since Biden’s inauguration, anything is now possible.
You can also compare for yourselves how the MDP covers Biden versus Boebert and draw your own conclusions about how fair and balanced their reporting is.
Chanda Ouimet
Montrose
How can we just sit back?I served in Vietnam with the US Army 173rd Airborne Brigade as a combat medic. I saved lives of my fellow soldiers, and lives of civilians who ended up in harm’s way. I carried children out of harm’s way at the risk of my own life many times.
I treated our POWs in our base camp in Bong Son, I treated them with medication, and I treated their wounds. I also treated them with respect and made them feel safe, just as I would want to be treated in the same situation. I laughed with them, I made them as comfortable as I could. We are all human beings on this earth and should treat each other as such.
Now I sit here with tears running down my face watching the slaughter of all these innocent people. The children being slaughtered is particularly disturbing as they are so innocent.
I am disgusted, embarrassed, and outraged at the conduct of our president and his laughing hyena VP. These two people are an embarrassment to the entire world. How can we just sit back and refuse to help these people, watching them being slaughtered by a bully? I don’t get it.
Obviously writing this letter is not going to help them, I just hope there are other Americans out there that feel as I do. It is beyond the pale, outrageous, and disgusting to just sit and watch this slaughter.
Just imagine if Ukraine could have all the equipment we left in Afghanistan when the U.S. tucked its tail under and ran, again leaving innocent people to be slaughtered, including Americans.
Right now I am embarrassed to call myself an American.
Mike Bronner
Montrose
Never bad to work across the isle Ray Langston is at it again. His article in the Montrose Press on Wednesday, March 9 takes the County Republican Central Committee to task for such heinous deeds as removing members of the committee for not being (his words) conservative enough and supporting Don Coram.
I am reminded of the old bromide which tells us that you can have your own opinions but you cannot have your own facts. Take for instance, the issue of removing the chair of the Republican Women’s organization and the removal of the president of the Young Republicans from voting membership on the Central Committee. The committee sought the guidance of the state party and found that state by-laws prohibit those positions from having a vote on any county Central Committee, so those two voting positions were removed.
It’s never a bad thing for legislators to work “across the aisle” for the good of Colorado’s citizenry. The 2019 Sex Ed bill apparently raised the hackles of parents all over Colorado. Sen. Coram said he sponsored this bill only to make it better, which is laudable. Unfortunately, even after making the bill better, the citizenry still hated the bill, but Coram was the only Republican senator to support the bill.
Ray says in his article that politics is a somewhat dirty business. Perhaps it is but not for the reasons Ray cites. Ray has contributed mightily when he was responsible for several of the fiscal reports that must be kept and turned in to the Secretary of State. Righteous Ray has stonewalled this issue for months. Funny thing, the treasurer who is responsible for filing the reports never received the records and receipts. Looks like the records have disappeared along with Ray’s credibility.
Finally, the red herring about Lauren Boebert. Lauren was vilified here in Montrose County during the 2020 election cycle and Ray even hid her literature so it could not get passed out. Talk about giving politics a bad name. Lauren cruised to victory in the general election and has been in the sights of the anti-Boebert faction ever since. This year it’s Don Coram, our state senator, who is running against Lauren. Good for him. Jump right in. The water’s fine.
This is the 2022 election cycle. Let’s look forward instead of looking over our shoulder and dredging up the past. From the top of the ticket to the local level, let’s unite and may the best candidate for each and every office stand with pride and support our system of government. As the old Roy Rogers song suggested, “There never was heard a discouraging word and the skies were not cloudy all day.”
Cliff Dodge
Montrose