What would you say?
The majority of Republicans in Congress still express the belief that Joe Biden stole the presidency from Donald Trump.
I don’t believe that most of them really believe that. They say it because they don’t want to lose the votes of all those Trump supporters that believe storming the capitol was a good thing.
Here is something that Rep. Boebert, et. al., should think about: Suppose you win your next campaign by 40,000 officially certified votes, and even after your opponent challenges this result in a series of lawsuits that go all the way to the Supreme Court, you win every time. On the first morning of your new term, however, your office is stormed by a mob of protesters who claim you stole your victory and throw you out.
What then do you say? As a lawmaker, what do you say to a mob who deny and defy the law? Can you ever forget that the mob who stormed the Capitol vowed to “hang Mike Pence” simply because he insisted on following the law?
Tom Heffernan
Montrose
Why do you vote Democrat?
Do you agree with boys and men going into girls’ bathrooms? Do you like skyrocketing food, gas, and home heating prices, which hurt poor people the most, and empty shelves in stores?
Do you like criminal cartels running our southern border, making millions every week by smuggling people, drugs, and sex slaves into this country? If not, why do you vote Democrat?
Do you think it’s OK that dozens of Black Americans get shot and killed every weekend in Democratic-run cities like Chicago? Do you think that convicted looters, arsonists, rapists, and murderers should be released to commit more crimes, including “smash-and-grabs?” If not, why do you vote Democrat?
If you don’t think that schools should be telling kids to have abortions and sex-change procedures without parental notice, or teaching kids to feel guilty if they’re white, and powerless if they’re Black, why do you vote Democrat?
If you think we should know who’s pouring into our country and why, why do you vote Democrat? Yes, many illegal immigrants want to work for a better life. But others are gang members, sex traffickers, violent criminals, drug dealers, Middle East terrorists, and welfare seekers.
If you vote Democrat from habit, realize this is not the Democratic party of 30 years ago. Today’s Democratic party supported the 2020 riots across our cities, with police attacked, $2 billion in damages, private businesses looted and burned, and anarchy reigning for months. They support an open border, letting unknown people who may have tuberculosis and other diseases come in and be shipped around the country. They support such tyrannical restrictions that people are leaving blue states in droves.
I hope that you will think hard about what you want for this country and vote for candidates — not parties — most likely to meet your values.
Angie Many
Eckert
These are not normal times
Should Democrats in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional district switch party affiliation to vote in the upcoming primary to unseat Lauren Boebert? Pros and cons have been explored in recent articles and letters to the editor. The argument against seems to center on the gentleman’s agreement to stay out of another party’s business. In normal times, I might agree. These are not normal times.
In Boebert, we have a bomb throwing extremist whose only policy is “own the libs.” While this sugar candy might be addictive to the 30% of registered Republicans in the district, it does nothing to better the lives of the other 70%. Nationally, we have two-thirds of Republicans believing the demonstrably false big lie — the most dangerous propaganda campaign ever waged in this heretofore great nation. No, times are not normal.
By all measures, the 3rd Congressional District will vote for a Republican in the General Election.
As a resident of the district, this will be my representative. I owe it to myself, my children, my community, to not have the craziest of the crazies be our voice. Come General Election time I’ll be supporting the Democratic Party and candidate, but for the Republican primary, I’ll work squarely within the rules, switch my registration to unaffiliated, and vote for anybody but Boebert. My apologies, gentleman, it’s time to take the gloves off.
Andy Corra
Durango
Consider crossing over
Colorado is one of 15 states that hold open primaries. If you’re registered in Colorado with either major party, you are limited to vote for the candidates of that party in the primary. But as an unaffiliated voter, you have the option to vote in either (not both) of the major party primaries. Crossover voting is the term used when a registered member of one party votes to undermine the opposite party. The Republicans have effectively used crossover voting in two recent campaigns.
The first campaign, affectionately called “Operation Chaos’” was used in 2008 against Barack Obama. As the leading contender for the democratic nomination, Republicans urged their voters to cross over and vote for Hillary Clinton. Twelve years later (again called Operation Chaos) Republicans used a “vote for the worst” campaign, directing Republican voters to cross over for Bernie Sanders to undermine the lead held by Joe Biden.
Can crossover voting be principled? If our crossover vote is used to invalidate white nationalism, Islamophobia, unwillingness to certify a presidential election and endless, non-productive political drama, then your vote is principled. If you’re interested in this concept but still a wee bit unsure of the process, check out Elizabeth Kolbert’s Jan. 26, 2022, article in The New Yorker entitled, “Should the Democratic Primary Voters Help Save The G.O.P. From Itself?”
Once you’re ready to become unaffiliated, changing is easy. Simply go to the colorwadosos.gov and search for “find my voter registration.”
Colorado District 3 is ready for a change. This change begins with the elimination of Representative Lauren Boebert in the June primary vote. Effecting this change is going to come from voters on the left, voters on the right and most importantly, the unaffiliated voters of Colorado District 3.
Jeff Oster
Montrose